Nicaragua vs Costa Rica: H2H, prediction and lineups – September 6, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Nicaragua vs Costa Rica prediction Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Nicaragua
Today, 22:00
- : -
International,
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Costa Rica
Odds: 1.75
On Saturday, September 6, the opening round of the third stage of World Cup qualification kicks off, with Nicaragua taking on Costa Rica. Read on for an in-depth look at both teams and a forecast for this crucial encounter.

Match preview:

Nicaragua successfully navigated the second stage of North American qualification, collecting 9 points from four matches—only losing away to Panama 0-3 in June, while defeating Guyana, Montserrat, and Belize with a combined score of 9-1. In the 2025 Gold Cup, however, Nicaragua suffered back-to-back 0-1 defeats to Guadeloupe, both home and away after March.

The Nicaraguan squad favors a compact defensive approach with minimal forward action. Their game plan relies on long balls and set pieces, but attacking efficiency remains rare and ineffective—still the team's most vulnerable area.

"La Sele" enter this fixture in high spirits following a strong showing at the 2025 Gold Cup. They cruised through the group stage, beating Suriname and the Dominican Republic and drawing with Mexico to clinch second place. In the quarterfinals, they fell to the USA only in a penalty shootout—a clash described as a "sporting war," fueling optimism for the future. Coach Miguel Herrera has assembled a balanced roster, blending veterans like Keylor Navas and Francisco Calvo with youthful talent from European leagues. Costa Rica also breezed through the second stage of World Cup qualifying, winning every group match with a dominant aggregate score of 17-1.

The team displays pragmatic football—defensively compact, transitioning rapidly into attack, with dynamic wing play. They employ a 5-3-2 formation featuring advanced full-backs who bridge defense and offense. Tactical flexibility is also a hallmark, ranging from deep defensive blocks to aggressive pressing and swift attacking transitions.

Probable lineups:

  • Nicaragua: Rodriguez, Quijano, Reyes, Cano, Azevedo, Coronel, Barrera, Areus, Arteaga, Smith, Siorchiari.
  • Costa Rica: Navas, Mora, Mitchell, Vargas, Calvo, Mora J, Alcocer, Galo, Zamora, Ugalde, Martinez.

Head-to-head and key facts:

  • In their last five meetings, Costa Rica has claimed four victories with one draw.
  • Costa Rica has won four of their last six matches.
  • In four of Nicaragua's last five games, fewer than three goals have been scored.

Nicaragua vs Costa Rica prediction:

I see Costa Rica as the clear favorite in this clash—it's the start of the third qualifying phase and "La Sele" need all three points. Moreover, in the last five head-to-heads, Nicaragua has yet to breach Keylor Navas's goal. My prediction: Costa Rica to win at 1.75

