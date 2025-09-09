"Euro is worth more than naira." Gyan claims Osimhen's injury in Nigeria squad is a sham

A well-known trick.

In the match against Rwanda, Nigeria’s striker Victor Osimhen sent a worrying signal to fans, leaving the pitch as early as the 35th minute due to a muscle injury. But former Ghana national team player Asamoah Gyan claims he has uncovered the real plan behind the Super Eagles star’s move.

Details: According to Gyan, it’s highly likely that Galatasaray is simply saving their striker’s energy, making sure he doesn’t pick up a more serious injury on international duty. The ex-Sunderland forward insists that when it comes time for club matches, Osimhen will be fully fit and ready to play.