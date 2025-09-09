RU RU ES ES FR FR
"Euro is worth more than naira." Gyan claims Osimhen's injury in Nigeria squad is a sham

A well-known trick.
Football news Today, 06:10
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Victor Osimhen x.com/iDiskiTimes

In the match against Rwanda, Nigeria’s striker Victor Osimhen sent a worrying signal to fans, leaving the pitch as early as the 35th minute due to a muscle injury. But former Ghana national team player Asamoah Gyan claims he has uncovered the real plan behind the Super Eagles star’s move.

Details: According to Gyan, it’s highly likely that Galatasaray is simply saving their striker’s energy, making sure he doesn’t pick up a more serious injury on international duty. The ex-Sunderland forward insists that when it comes time for club matches, Osimhen will be fully fit and ready to play.

Quote: “I know these tricks. Someone told Osimhen: ‘Look, we spent a lot of money on you. The Champions League is coming up, and we’re not thrilled about you flying off to Africa for this international break. But go, play a little, lie down on the pitch, and pretend it’s serious. The next day you’ll already be back in Turkey. It’s just to avoid media noise.’

Trust me, you’ll see him fresh and running at full speed in the Turkish league and the Champions League, and no matter how many times he gets hit there—he won’t be lying on the ground. The doctors are in on it too. Euro is worth more than naira,” Gyan said.

