Mbappe speaks out about his attitude toward the Ballon d'Or

France and PSG striker Kylian Mbappe has spoken out about his attitude to the Ballon d'Or.

According to the player, he does not like to flaunt himself when it comes to individual awards.

“That said, I think I meet all the criteria for the Ballon d'Or. I believe in my chances of winning the award”, - he said.

At the same time, the Frenchman believes that this year's choice will definitely not be for him

Last season, the forward played 43 matches, scored 41 goals and gave ten assists.