Mbappe may take part in the Olympics

In 2024, Paris will host the Summer Olympic Games. In this regard, the French expect great success on their territory.

According to L'Equipe, Kylian Mbappe will be called up to the French national team to increase the chances of winning the soccer tournament.

He will be one of three players from the main team who will be part of the Olympic team.

Hugo Llaurice and Rafael Waran are expected to join him.

The last time a French Olympic team won the Olympics was in 1984.