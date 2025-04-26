Matchday 34 Premier League predictions and top tips: Liverpool and Newcastle should win confidently, while Chelsea will struggle

This weekend, the EPL will delight us with another round of thrilling encounters. I've prepared my predictions for some of them, which can be combined into an accumulator bet to increase your winnings.

Chelsea vs Everton. The Blues have no room for error 26.04.2025

In this matchup, only the hosts have tournament motivation, but this is the EPL, where no points are given away, and there are no easy matches. The hosts are favorites in this encounter as they fight for a Champions League spot, and thoughts of the Conference League should be far away.

Although Chelsea is unbeaten in four consecutive league matches, there is no sign of consistent play. It's crucial to finish in the top five, from which they are just two points away. Everton has nothing at stake in the standings, but they won't be wrapping up the season early. I believe the hosts will play aggressively, while the visitors will be able to defend skillfully. I don't expect a spectacular battle; there will likely be a lot of fighting here. It all depends on whether Maresca's men can find the key to the Toffees' defense. I don't believe in high scoring here.

Bet on the match – total under 3 goals at 1.6.

🗣 Paul Merson: "This will be a difficult game for Chelsea because Everton are a tough team to beat.



You cannot understimate them. I'm still going for a narrow win for Chelsea here. Prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Everton." pic.twitter.com/EX1NHIOJML — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) April 25, 2025

Brighton vs West Ham. An unpredictable battle is expected. 26.04.2025

In this clash of mid-table teams, bookies give the edge to Brighton, which can be explained by the Seagulls playing at home and being higher in the standings. Not long ago, Brighton was fighting for European spots, but a five-match winless streak has dropped them to tenth in the table. Now, they are nine points away from the top seven, and the best they can aim for is eighth place, which is just one point away.

West Ham's winless streak is even longer than their opponent's in the league, but the club hasn't lost anything as relegation isn't a threat, even though they are near the bottom. It's not like the Hammers are lazily finishing a disappointing season; they strive for points in every match.

Bet on the match – both teams to score - yes, at 1.71.

Show us Something Potter 💯

Brighton vs. West Ham United

MATCH PREVIEW 🔥

▶️ https://t.co/XnnftVqqjD pic.twitter.com/cWlfvqZAz6 — E20ZoneTv (@E20WHU) April 25, 2025

Newcastle vs Ipswich. The Magpies should confidently handle the underdog. 26.04.2025

Such matches are perfect for betting, as the favorite plays at home, is motivated, and in top form. For Ipswich, all is lost, and their theoretical chances of survival will vanish with the first slip or a point gained by West Ham. I think the game will have numerous Newcastle attacks, as a simple win won't suffice to satisfy their fans. Newcastle wants to return to the Champions League, so dropping points in such matches is an unacceptable luxury.

Ipswich's main advantage is that they are not pressured by results and can play for enjoyment, getting the most out of their last games in the elite. Playing half-heartedly won't work, as Chelsea painfully learned. I believe Newcastle will confidently achieve the desired result.

Bet on the match – Newcastle to win with a -1.5 goal handicap at 1.51.

This is the fixture to target, Newcastle vs Ipswich (H) 🍿



I think Barnes and Gordon will get the nod for this game with Murphy likely to get subbed on around the 60 min mark.



🥇 Barnes is my pick of the bunch of the Newcastle midfielders.



Barnes has been in red-hot form,… pic.twitter.com/rdamS5DSSR — FPL Beta (@FPL_Beta) April 25, 2025

Bournemouth vs Manchester United. The Red Devils have long stopped caring about the league. 27.04.2025

The odds for this match might surprise some, as modest Bournemouth is the favorite against Manchester United, even in crisis. Visually, it's simple: the Cherries aim to conclude the championship with dignity, having even vied for European spots, and will be geared up for a serious fight.

For MU, all thoughts are on the Europa League, winning which will solve many problems, most importantly, securing a Champions League spot. There's a high chance Amorim will use squad rotation, though this doesn't mean Bournemouth will have an easy victory. I think the game will be a hard-fought contest, where the home advantage will help the Cherries achieve the desired outcome. Manchester no longer strikes fear into opponents, and Bournemouth knows how to play against top clubs.

Bet on the match – Bournemouth to win at 1.71.

Four Manchester United stars must start vs Bournemouth after Rúben Amorim's "best starting XI" admission ⬇️https://t.co/t0dJnsbNo6 — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) April 25, 2025

Liverpool vs Tottenham. The Reds will seal the title! 27.04.2025

On paper, this match deserves the headline role this round, with two 'big six' teams facing off, though they haven't been direct competitors this season. The standings are such that Liverpool only needs to avoid defeat to clinch the title early, while Tottenham has no stakes and focuses all efforts on the Europa League, with the first semi-final against Bodo/Glimt next week.

Of course, they want to claim the title in style; fans will flock to the stadium for the celebration, so they aim to delight them with a victory. Liverpool is rightfully considered a big favorite in this match. Rotation for the visitors, who need to preserve players for European competition, seems likely and logical. I think the Reds will aim to dominate and secure a convincing win.

Bet on the match – Liverpool to win with a -1.5 goal handicap at 1.67.

🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool necesita solo un EMPATE vs. Tottenham para consagrarse CAMPEÓN de la PREMIER LEAGUE.



Agenden: próximo domingo, 12:30hs. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/b4dyzvIixp — Ataque Futbolero (@AtaqueFutbolero) April 23, 2025

The events listed can yield a 12-fold accumulator, though everyone can make their adjustments or propose their own bet slip. The season's end is a great time for betting, with motivated teams and those with nothing left to play for.