Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Bournemouth - Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025

Bournemouth - Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Bournemouth vs Manchester United prediction Photo: premierleague.com / Author unknown
Bournemouth Bournemouth
English Premier League 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Bournemouth - Manchester United
-
- : -
England, Bournemouth, Vitality Stadium
Manchester United Manchester United
One of the matches of the 34th round of the English Championship will be played on Sunday at the Vitality Stadium, where local Bournemouth will host Manchester United. We suggest a bet on the outcome of this clash with a good chance of success.

Match preview

Under the guidance of Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth has seriously improved their defense — the Cherries have kept clean sheets for two consecutive rounds. First, they squeezed out a minimal maximum against Fulham at home (1-0), followed by a goalless draw away at Crystal Palace (0-0). Despite the improvements at the back, the league table speaks for itself — the team is settled in eighth place, trailing the European competition zone by eight points.

And while the mathematical chances for the top 7 are still alive, the reality is that Bournemouth has dug themselves a hole in the previous eight rounds, securing only one victory, three draws, and suffering four defeats. The team lacks stability and the resilience needed to join the real race for Europe at the season's end.

Manchester United continues to struggle in the Premier League — Ruben Amorim's team hasn't tasted victory for four consecutive rounds. During this stretch, the Red Devils suffered a painful blow from Newcastle (1-4), lost twice by a narrow margin to Nottingham and Wolves (both 0-1), and managed to hold a goalless draw in the Manchester derby against City.

The Reds are positioned 14th in the league table — the relegation zone is no longer a threat, but fighting for high places is out of the question. For the first time since the Premier League was established, the team has already suffered 15 defeats in a season, which speaks volumes about the scale of the crisis. In the last ten Premier League rounds, United celebrated victory only twice, shared points three times, and capitulated five times — figures far from what is expected of a club with such ambitions.

Probable lineups

  • Bournemouth: Kepa Arrizabalaga – Adam Smith, Illya Zabarnyi, Milos Kerkez, Dean Donny Heysen – Justin Kluivert, Tyler Adams – Alex Scott, Dango Ouattara, Antoine Semenyo – Evanilson
  • Manchester United: Andre Onana – Patrick Dorgu, Victor Lindelof, Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Amass, Tyler Fredricson – Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen, Manuel Ugarte – Rasmus Højlund, Alejandro Garnacho

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Bournemouth defeated MU away in the first round with a score of 3-0
  • The "both teams to score" bet hit in one out of five matches
  • The "Total over 2.5" bet hit in four out of five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers favor Bournemouth and offer odds around 1.75 for a victory. We believe Bournemouth will come into the match more motivated and will defeat the Red Devils again. Our bet is on "Bournemouth win."

