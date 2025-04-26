Genk vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025

Prediction on game Win Genk Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the 6th round of the Belgian Pro League Championship will be played on Sunday at the "Crystal Arena," where the local side Genk will host Antwerp. I suggest betting on goals in this clash with good chances of success.

Match preview

"Genk" was among the main contenders for the title even before the start of the current season, and the team is only confirming its ambitions. Currently, Thorsten Fink's men hold the third spot in the championship group, trailing Brugge by just one point, and the gap to the leader Union is only two points. The tournament intrigue is alive, and the "blue-whites" continue to keep up the pace.

In the last round, Genk faced Antwerp away, and that match ended in a 1-1 draw. At home, Genk has won two matches in the championship group, defeating Gent with a confident score of 4-0, but losing to the current league leader Union 1-2.

"Antwerp" made it into the championship group without much trouble, securing a place among the top six at the conclusion of the main stage of the tournament. Under the guidance of Jonas De Roeck, the team currently sits at the bottom of this elite pool with 25 points, but the gap to the European competition zone is only five points, keeping the intrigue alive and giving fans hope for a surge.

The last two matches have been a breath of fresh air for the "bosses"—a draw with "Anderlecht" away broke a streak of three consecutive defeats. In the last round, Antwerp shared points with Genk at home – 1-1. In two away matches, Antwerp has only one point – a draw with Anderlecht (0-0).

Probable lineups

Genk : Van Crombrugge - Kayembe, Smets, Sadick, El-Wahdi - Heynen, Bangoura - Bonsu Baah, Karetsas, Stekkers - Arokodare

: Van Crombrugge - Kayembe, Smets, Sadick, El-Wahdi - Heynen, Bangoura - Bonsu Baah, Karetsas, Stekkers - Arokodare Antwerp: Lammens – Corbeyn, Alderweireld, Van den Bosch, Deman – Benitez, Riedewald, Yang, Sherry, Kerk – Bayo

Match facts and head-to-head

The last two matches between the teams ended in a draw

Genk defeated the opponent in the first match of this season at home with a score of 2-0

The bet on "Both teams to score" hit in two of the last five matches

Prediction

The bookmakers favor Genk in this match, and it's worth agreeing with that. Antwerp does not look its best in the championship group, and the hosts have a good chance of winning. Our bet is "Genk to win" with odds of 1.60.