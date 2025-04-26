Kawasaki vs Al Sadd prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025

Prediction on game Al-Sadd wont lose Odds: 1.67 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the AFC Champions League quarter-final clashes will be played on Sunday at the Jeddah arena, where Kawasaki will face Al Sadd. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this encounter with good chances of success.

Match preview

Kawasaki Frontale is struggling to get into the rhythm of the 2025 J1 League season, and this is starting to worry the team's fans. In the opening rounds, they have managed to scrape together only four wins, with a noticeable drop in attacking effectiveness. The last game against Tokyo Verdy, which ended in a dull 0-0 draw at home, marked their fifth consecutive match without a win — a worrying sign for a club that was recently considered the flagship of Japanese football.

In the AFC Champions League, Kawasaki secured five victories in seven group stage matches, suffering only two defeats. This was enough to finish in second place. In the playoffs, the team lost the first match to Shanghai Shenhua with a score of 0-1, but in the return leg, Kawasaki Frontale took revenge, crushing the opponent 4-0.

Meanwhile, Al Sadd is charging forward at full speed, tearing apart opponents both domestically and in international tournaments. A 3-0 victory over Al Ahli in the Qatar Cup semi-final marked their seventh consecutive win in all competitions. It's not just about results, but dominating play — the Qataris have scored 31 goals in their last 10 matches and continue to delight fans with bright football.

In the AFC Champions League, Al Sadd is displaying exactly what is expected from a favorite: the team finished in 4th place, securing three victories in eight matches while suffering only two defeats. The playoffs have so far confirmed their high level of organization — in the previous stage, Al Sadd confidently dealt with Al Wasl, securing a 3-1 home victory after a 1-1 draw.

Probable lineups

Kawasaki : Jung – Vermaelen, Sasaki, Maruyama, Miura – Lenaga, Kawahara, Yamamoto, Marcinho – Yamada, Erison

: Jung – Vermaelen, Sasaki, Maruyama, Miura – Lenaga, Kawahara, Yamamoto, Marcinho – Yamada, Erison Al Sadd: Barsham - Paulo Otavio, Siss, Suhail, Pedro Miguel - Meshaal, Camara - Afif, Claudinho, Giovani - Mujica

Match facts and head-to-head

The teams have not previously met on the international stage

The "Over 2.5 total goals" bet has hit in Al Sadd's last seven matches

The "Over 2.5 total goals" bet has hit in three of Kawasaki's last five matches

Prediction

Al Sadd is certainly in great shape right now, although bookmakers offer a decent odds of 3.15 on the visitors' victory. We believe that the Qatari club can put up a fight against the hosts and, at the very least, avoid defeat.