RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football AFC Champions League Kawasaki vs Al Sadd prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025

Kawasaki vs Al Sadd prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Kawasaki Frontale vs Al-Sadd prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Kawasaki Frontale Kawasaki Frontale
AFC Champions League 27 apr 2025, 12:30 Kawasaki Frontale - Al-Sadd
-
- : -
International,
Al-Sadd Al-Sadd
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Al-Sadd wont lose
Odds: 1.67
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the AFC Champions League quarter-final clashes will be played on Sunday at the Jeddah arena, where Kawasaki will face Al Sadd. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this encounter with good chances of success.

Match preview

Kawasaki Frontale is struggling to get into the rhythm of the 2025 J1 League season, and this is starting to worry the team's fans. In the opening rounds, they have managed to scrape together only four wins, with a noticeable drop in attacking effectiveness. The last game against Tokyo Verdy, which ended in a dull 0-0 draw at home, marked their fifth consecutive match without a win — a worrying sign for a club that was recently considered the flagship of Japanese football.

In the AFC Champions League, Kawasaki secured five victories in seven group stage matches, suffering only two defeats. This was enough to finish in second place. In the playoffs, the team lost the first match to Shanghai Shenhua with a score of 0-1, but in the return leg, Kawasaki Frontale took revenge, crushing the opponent 4-0.

Meanwhile, Al Sadd is charging forward at full speed, tearing apart opponents both domestically and in international tournaments. A 3-0 victory over Al Ahli in the Qatar Cup semi-final marked their seventh consecutive win in all competitions. It's not just about results, but dominating play — the Qataris have scored 31 goals in their last 10 matches and continue to delight fans with bright football.

In the AFC Champions League, Al Sadd is displaying exactly what is expected from a favorite: the team finished in 4th place, securing three victories in eight matches while suffering only two defeats. The playoffs have so far confirmed their high level of organization — in the previous stage, Al Sadd confidently dealt with Al Wasl, securing a 3-1 home victory after a 1-1 draw.

Probable lineups

  • Kawasaki: Jung – Vermaelen, Sasaki, Maruyama, Miura – Lenaga, Kawahara, Yamamoto, Marcinho – Yamada, Erison
  • Al Sadd: Barsham - Paulo Otavio, Siss, Suhail, Pedro Miguel - Meshaal, Camara - Afif, Claudinho, Giovani - Mujica

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams have not previously met on the international stage
  • The "Over 2.5 total goals" bet has hit in Al Sadd's last seven matches
  • The "Over 2.5 total goals" bet has hit in three of Kawasaki's last five matches

Prediction

Al Sadd is certainly in great shape right now, although bookmakers offer a decent odds of 3.15 on the visitors' victory. We believe that the Qatari club can put up a fight against the hosts and, at the very least, avoid defeat.

Prediction on game Al-Sadd wont lose
Odds: 1.67
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Buriram United prediction AFC Champions League Today, 12:30 Al-Ahli vs Buriram United: who will advance to the AFC Champions League semifinals? Al-Ahli Jeddah Odds: 1.73 Buriram United Recommended 1Win
Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction Copa del Rey Spain Today, 16:00 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction, odds, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 2.19 Real Madrid Bet now 1Win
Belgrano vs Argentinos Juniors prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:00 Belgrano vs Argentinos Juniors: Can Belgrano clinch a playoff spot? Belgrano Odds: 1.52 Argentinos Juniors Bet now 1Win
Venezia vs AC Milan prediction Serie A Italy 27 apr 2025, 06:30 Venezia vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Venezia Odds: 1.65 AC Milan Recommended Melbet
Como vs Genoa prediction Serie A Italy 27 apr 2025, 06:30 Como vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025 Como Odds: 0.55 Genoa Bet now Betwinner
Gent vs Anderlecht prediction Pro League Belgium 27 apr 2025, 07:30 Gent vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025 Gent Odds: 1.55 Anderlecht Bet now 22Bet
Stellenbosch vs Simba SC prediction CAF Confederations Cup 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Stellenbosch vs Simba prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – April 27, 2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.76 Simba SC Recommended 1xBet
Chelsea FC Women vs Barcelona prediction Women's Champions League 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Chelsea vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Chelsea FC Women Odds: 1.67 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
Bournemouth vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Bournemouth - Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Bournemouth Odds: 1.75 Manchester United Bet now Betwinner
Angers vs Lille prediction Ligue 1 France 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Angers vs Lille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 27, 2025 Angers Odds: 1.57 Lille Recommended Melbet
Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction Serie A Italy 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Fiorentina Odds: 1.8 Empoli Bet now 1xBet
TS Galaxy vs Sekhukhune United prediction South African Betway Premiership 27 apr 2025, 09:30 TS Galaxy vs Sekhukhune prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 TS Galaxy Odds: 1.88 Sekhukhune United Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Lamontville Golden Arrows 0 - 0 AmaZulu Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
0
AmaZulu
0
55’
Kaizer Chiefs 1 - 1 Marumo Gallants Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
1
Marumo Gallants
1
58’
Polokwane City 1 - 1 SuperSport United Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Polokwane City
1
SuperSport United
1
62’
Holstein Kiel 2 - 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
2
Borussia Moenchengladbach
0
45’ + 2
Wolfsburg 0 - 0 Freiburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Wolfsburg
0
Freiburg
0
45’ + 2
Hoffenheim 0 - 1 Borussia Dortmund Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Hoffenheim
0
Borussia Dortmund
1
45’ + 2
Bayern Munich 2 - 0 Mainz 05 Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bayern Munich
2
Mainz 05
0
45’ + 2
Bayer Leverkusen 2 - 0 Augsburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bayer Leverkusen
2
Augsburg
0
45’ + 2
Wolverhampton 0 - 0 Leicester Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Wolverhampton
0
Leicester
0
20’
Southampton 1 - 0 Fulham Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Southampton
1
Fulham
0
20’
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:01 Broke the losing streak. Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson scores in EPL for the first time in 4 months Football news Today, 10:00 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: tournament broadcasters Football news Today, 09:56 Big surprise: Kaizer Chiefs want to sign Mamelodi Sundowns star! Football news Today, 09:30 Catching up with Rangers. Celtic become Scottish champions for the 55th time Football news Today, 08:47 It's decided: Trent Alexander-Arnold moves to Madrid Football news Today, 08:12 Tottenham are considering bringing back José Mourinho Football news Today, 07:35 A tough week for Orlando Pirates fans: Have they lost everything! Football news Today, 07:32 Chelsea makes decision on Kevin De Bruyne transfer Football news Today, 07:05 Manchester United targets Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia Football news Today, 06:15 Legal victory for Manchester City: how will it affect other Premier League clubs?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores