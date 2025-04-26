RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Women's Champions League Chelsea vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025

Chelsea vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025

Chelsea FC Women vs Barcelona prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Chelsea FC Women Chelsea FC Women
Women's Champions League 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Chelsea FC Women - Barcelona
-
- : -
International, London, Stamford Bridge
Barcelona Barcelona
Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.67
London's Chelsea and Catalonia's Barcelona will face off on April 27, 2025, in the second leg of the Women's Champions League semi-final. After Barcelona's commanding 4-1 victory in the first match, Chelsea's position looks quite challenging. I suggest betting on goals in this match with a good odds.

Match preview

Chelsea showcased impressive form in the group stage, finishing first in their group with the maximum points after six rounds. The team demonstrated excellent attacking qualities, scoring 19 goals and conceding only six, which confirms their balance and strength on all fronts.

In the first playoff round, the Blues faced Manchester City, and despite a 0-2 defeat in the first match, they managed to gather their strength and confidently won the return leg with a resounding 3-0 score. Notably, in the English Championship, the Blues currently hold the top spot, leading Arsenal by six points.

Barcelona is not just defending the title—they continue to dominate European women's football. The Catalans have won the Champions League twice in a row and are once again confirming their high status in the current tournament. In the group stage, the Blaugrana confidently secured first place, amassing 15 points and demonstrating total control on the pitch.

In the quarter-finals, Wolfsburg fell victim to their hot streak—both matches turned into formalities, with a cumulative score of 10-2 speaking for itself. Barca is in great shape and clearly aiming for a Champions League hat-trick. In the Spanish Championship, Barcelona holds the top spot, but they lead Real by only one point.

Probable lineups

  • Chelsea: Hampton – Baltimore, Bright, Bjorn, Bronze – Cuthbert, Walsh – James, Captain, Rytting Kaneryd – Ramirez
  • Barcelona: Coll – Brugts, Engen, Paredes, Fernandez – Putellas, Guijarro, Bonmati – Paralluelo, Pajor, Lopez

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams have faced off six times in the Champions League, with Barcelona winning four of those encounters and Chelsea winning once
  • The "Both teams to score" bet was successful in two out of the six matches
  • The "Total over 2.5" bet was successful in two out of the six matches

Prediction

Bookmakers favor Barcelona in this match, offering odds no higher than 1.60 for a Blaugrana victory. We believe it's better to take "Total over 3.0" with odds of 1.67.

