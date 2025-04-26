Lyon vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025

Prediction on game Win Lyon Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

An exhilarating second-leg semifinal of the Women's Champions League is set to take place at the Groupama Stadium, where Lyon will aim to build on their first-leg success against Arsenal. The French side secured a narrow 2-1 victory in London, and now the task is not only to maintain but to extend their advantage on home turf. Here's our bet on the outcome of this clash.

Match preview

Lyon is on the brink of delivering a flawless finish in the Women's Division 1, aiming to complete the season undefeated for the first time since 2022. The team showcases immense consistency: 19 victories and two draws in 21 matches, securing their fourth consecutive French championship title ahead of schedule.

Lyon's players, known as Les Fenottes, are rightfully considered giants on the European stage. Eight-time Champions League winners, they dream of reclaiming the lost title—last year, they fell to Barcelona in the final, a defeat that still stings. Now, the team has an excellent opportunity to reach the decisive stage: a 2-1 away victory against Arsenal in the first leg sets a solid foundation for the home rematch.

As for the London club, the Gunners have only themselves to blame for their misfortune. Despite territorial dominance and a solid 14 shots on goal, only four were on target—poor finishing proved costly. Their final third performance left much to be desired, and missed chances came at a high price.

The Champions League semifinal stage seems almost cursed for Arsenal: in the past seven seasons, they've only reached the final once. The statistics aren't in their favor, but in football, it's the 90 minutes that count—and they still lie ahead. Notably, in the English league, the Gunners sit second, trailing Chelsea by six points.

Probable lineups

Lyon : Endler, Svava, Sombath, Gilles, Carpenter, Damaris, Marozsan, Diani, Le Sommer, Chavinga

: Endler, Svava, Sombath, Gilles, Carpenter, Damaris, Marozsan, Diani, Le Sommer, Chavinga Arsenal: Zinsberger, McCabe, Catley, Williamson, Foord, Maunum-Frieda, Mead, Blackstenius

Match facts and head-to-head

The teams have met five times in the Champions League, with Lyon emerging victorious in four of those encounters

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet won in two out of five matches

The "Both teams to score" bet came through in three out of five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers, as expected, favor Lyon, offering odds of 1.60 for a home win. We suggest backing "Lyon to win," as it seems unlikely that the French side will squander their chance to reach the final on home ground.