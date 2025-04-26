RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football FA Cup England Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest
FA Cup England 27 apr 2025, 11:30 Nottingham Forest - Manchester City
-
- : -
England, London, Wembley
Manchester City Manchester City
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(+1.0)
Odds: 1.63
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

The second FA Cup semi-final will be played on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, where Nottingham Forest will face Manchester City. I propose a bet on the outcome of this clash with good chances of success.

Match preview

Nottingham Forest has lifted the FA Cup twice, the last time being back in 1959. Since then, the team's fans have only witnessed one final, and that was a quarter of a century ago. In the current competition, Nuno Espírito Santo's men are advancing, to say the least, not without adventures: beyond the opening victory over Luton (2-0), all other rounds went through the nerve-wracking penalty lottery.

Nevertheless, the "Tricky Trees" showed composure, knocking out both Ipswich and Brighton from the spot, which is particularly noteworthy as both opponents are Premier League sides. It's worth mentioning that Nottingham has not lost in regular time in 8 of their last 9 matches in this tournament, registering one victory and seven draws in regular time.

Manchester City, on their way to the FA Cup semi-finals, have already faced worthy opposition — in the quarter-finals, Guardiola's team snatched a victory from Bournemouth away, securing a modest but hard-fought 2-1. Before that, the "Citizens" faced much less formidable teams — one of the Championship's underdogs, as well as representatives from League 1 and League 2, which City dispatched in their usual dominant manner.

If the Mancunians get past Nottingham, they will secure their third consecutive appearance in the tournament's final: in 2023, they lost to derby rivals United, and a year earlier, they claimed the trophy — for the seventh time in their history. The team boasts an almost perfect record in the FA Cup — 15 wins in their last 16 matches in the competition.

Probable lineups

  • Nottingham Forest: Matz Sels – Ola Aina, Murillo, Neco Williams, Nikola Milenkovic – Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira, Ryan Yates – Morgan Gibbs-White, Nicolas Dominguez, Elliot Anderson – Taiwo Awoniyi
  • Manchester City: Ederson – Joško Gvardiol, Abdukhodir Khusanov, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias – Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic – Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva – Erling Haaland

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This season, the teams exchanged home victories — the "Tricky Trees" won 1-0 and "City" 3-0
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet hit in only one of the five matches
  • The "Both teams to score" option hit in one of the five encounters

Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight edge to the visitors, evaluating Manchester City's victory with odds of around 1.76. We believe the "Tricky Trees" can put up a fight against the favorite, and it's worth taking "Nottingham Forest to win with a handicap (+1.0)" at odds of 1.63.

Prediction on game W1(+1.0)
Odds: 1.63
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Buriram United prediction AFC Champions League Today, 12:30 Al-Ahli vs Buriram United: who will advance to the AFC Champions League semifinals? Al-Ahli Jeddah Odds: 1.73 Buriram United Recommended 1Win
Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction Copa del Rey Spain Today, 16:00 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction, odds, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 2.19 Real Madrid Bet now 1Win
Belgrano vs Argentinos Juniors prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:00 Belgrano vs Argentinos Juniors: Can Belgrano clinch a playoff spot? Belgrano Odds: 1.52 Argentinos Juniors Bet now 1Win
Venezia vs AC Milan prediction Serie A Italy 27 apr 2025, 06:30 Venezia vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Venezia Odds: 1.65 AC Milan Recommended Melbet
Como vs Genoa prediction Serie A Italy 27 apr 2025, 06:30 Como vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025 Como Odds: 0.55 Genoa Bet now Betwinner
Gent vs Anderlecht prediction Pro League Belgium 27 apr 2025, 07:30 Gent vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025 Gent Odds: 1.55 Anderlecht Bet now 22Bet
Stellenbosch vs Simba SC prediction CAF Confederations Cup 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Stellenbosch vs Simba prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – April 27, 2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.76 Simba SC Recommended 1xBet
Chelsea FC Women vs Barcelona prediction Women's Champions League 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Chelsea vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Chelsea FC Women Odds: 1.67 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
Bournemouth vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Bournemouth - Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Bournemouth Odds: 1.75 Manchester United Bet now Betwinner
Angers vs Lille prediction Ligue 1 France 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Angers vs Lille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 27, 2025 Angers Odds: 1.57 Lille Recommended Melbet
Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction Serie A Italy 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Fiorentina Odds: 1.8 Empoli Bet now 1xBet
TS Galaxy vs Sekhukhune United prediction South African Betway Premiership 27 apr 2025, 09:30 TS Galaxy vs Sekhukhune prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 TS Galaxy Odds: 1.88 Sekhukhune United Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Lamontville Golden Arrows 0 - 0 AmaZulu Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
0
AmaZulu
0
55’
Kaizer Chiefs 1 - 1 Marumo Gallants Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
1
Marumo Gallants
1
58’
Polokwane City 1 - 1 SuperSport United Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Polokwane City
1
SuperSport United
1
62’
Holstein Kiel 2 - 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
2
Borussia Moenchengladbach
0
45’ + 2
Wolfsburg 0 - 0 Freiburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Wolfsburg
0
Freiburg
0
45’ + 2
Hoffenheim 0 - 1 Borussia Dortmund Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Hoffenheim
0
Borussia Dortmund
1
45’ + 2
Bayern Munich 2 - 0 Mainz 05 Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bayern Munich
2
Mainz 05
0
45’ + 2
Bayer Leverkusen 2 - 0 Augsburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bayer Leverkusen
2
Augsburg
0
45’ + 2
Wolverhampton 0 - 0 Leicester Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Wolverhampton
0
Leicester
0
20’
Southampton 1 - 0 Fulham Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Southampton
1
Fulham
0
20’
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:01 Broke the losing streak. Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson scores in EPL for the first time in 4 months Football news Today, 10:00 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: tournament broadcasters Football news Today, 09:56 Big surprise: Kaizer Chiefs want to sign Mamelodi Sundowns star! Football news Today, 09:30 Catching up with Rangers. Celtic become Scottish champions for the 55th time Football news Today, 08:47 It's decided: Trent Alexander-Arnold moves to Madrid Football news Today, 08:12 Tottenham are considering bringing back José Mourinho Football news Today, 07:35 A tough week for Orlando Pirates fans: Have they lost everything! Football news Today, 07:32 Chelsea makes decision on Kevin De Bruyne transfer Football news Today, 07:05 Manchester United targets Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia Football news Today, 06:15 Legal victory for Manchester City: how will it affect other Premier League clubs?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores