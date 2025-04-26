RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa TS Galaxy vs Sekhukhune prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025

TS Galaxy vs Sekhukhune prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
TS Galaxy vs Sekhukhune United prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
TS Galaxy TS Galaxy
South African Betway Premiership 27 apr 2025, 09:30 TS Galaxy - Sekhukhune United
-
- : -
South Africa,
Sekhukhune United Sekhukhune United
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.88

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of the matches of the 27th round of the South African Championship will take place on Sunday at the Mbombela Stadium, where the local TS Galaxy will host Sekhukhune. I suggest betting on goals in this encounter with a good chance of success.

Match preview

TS Galaxy is delivering inconsistent results this season and remains one of the most unpredictable teams in the South African Premier League. Under the guidance of Adnan, the team has accumulated 33 points after 24 rounds, with 8 wins, 9 draws, and 7 losses. At home, Galaxy appears much more confident – 6 wins, 3 draws, and 3 losses show that the home factor is in their favor.

However, in their last match, the club stumbled, losing 1-2 to Magesi – a result that likely did not satisfy the coaching staff and fans. In their last five matches across all competitions, the team achieved 2 wins, drew once, and lost twice. Under Adnan's leadership, Galaxy demonstrates tactical versatility, adapting to opponents, yet defense remains a weak point.

Sekhukhune United has been in good form lately and justifiably holds the third spot in the South African Premier League standings. Under Eric's leadership, the team has gained 40 points, with 12 wins, 4 draws, and 7 losses. With a goal difference of 33:25, the team showcases balanced play — a strong attack supported by reliable defense.

Particularly noteworthy are Sekhukhune's solid performances away: 5 wins, 2 draws, and only 3 losses. Over the last five matches in all competitions, Sekhukhune United has won three times and lost twice. Their last game ended in a confident 2-0 home victory over Polokwane City — a result that boosted team spirit and provided confidence ahead of the visit to Galaxy.

Probable lineups

  • TS Galaxy: Tare, Munuai, Kabini, Ditejan, Letsonyo, Hiba, Mvelase, Mahlangu, Seema, Sebelebele, Sibanoni
  • Sekhukhune: Sangare; Mhabela, Yamba, Ngkobo, Langa; Mnqube, Monare, Mkhize, Makgalka; Mboeli, Mntambo

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first round, TS Galaxy defeated their opponent away with a score of 3-1
  • The "both teams to score" bet paid off in two out of five matches
  • The "total over 2.5" bet paid off in one out of five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers favor TS Galaxy and offer odds of 1.97 for a home win. Nevertheless, TS Galaxy has not kept a clean sheet in six matches. Against this backdrop, the "total over 2.0" bet with odds of 1.88 looks promising.

Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.88

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Buriram United prediction AFC Champions League Today, 12:30 Al-Ahli vs Buriram United: who will advance to the AFC Champions League semifinals? Al-Ahli Jeddah Odds: 1.73 Buriram United Recommended 1Win
Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction Copa del Rey Spain Today, 16:00 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction, odds, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 2.19 Real Madrid Bet now 1Win
Belgrano vs Argentinos Juniors prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:00 Belgrano vs Argentinos Juniors: Can Belgrano clinch a playoff spot? Belgrano Odds: 1.52 Argentinos Juniors Bet now 1Win
Venezia vs AC Milan prediction Serie A Italy 27 apr 2025, 06:30 Venezia vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Venezia Odds: 1.65 AC Milan Recommended Melbet
Como vs Genoa prediction Serie A Italy 27 apr 2025, 06:30 Como vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025 Como Odds: 0.55 Genoa Bet now Betwinner
Gent vs Anderlecht prediction Pro League Belgium 27 apr 2025, 07:30 Gent vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025 Gent Odds: 1.55 Anderlecht Bet now 22Bet
Stellenbosch vs Simba SC prediction CAF Confederations Cup 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Stellenbosch vs Simba prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – April 27, 2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.76 Simba SC Recommended 1xBet
Chelsea FC Women vs Barcelona prediction Women's Champions League 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Chelsea vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Chelsea FC Women Odds: 1.67 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
Bournemouth vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Bournemouth - Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Bournemouth Odds: 1.75 Manchester United Bet now Betwinner
Angers vs Lille prediction Ligue 1 France 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Angers vs Lille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 27, 2025 Angers Odds: 1.57 Lille Recommended Melbet
Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction Serie A Italy 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Fiorentina Odds: 1.8 Empoli Bet now 1xBet
Genk vs Royal Antwerp prediction Pro League Belgium 27 apr 2025, 10:00 Genk vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Genk Odds: 1.6 Royal Antwerp Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Lamontville Golden Arrows 0 - 0 AmaZulu Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
0
AmaZulu
0
55’
Kaizer Chiefs 1 - 1 Marumo Gallants Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
1
Marumo Gallants
1
58’
Polokwane City 1 - 1 SuperSport United Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Polokwane City
1
SuperSport United
1
62’
Holstein Kiel 2 - 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
2
Borussia Moenchengladbach
0
45’ + 2
Wolfsburg 0 - 0 Freiburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Wolfsburg
0
Freiburg
0
45’ + 2
Hoffenheim 0 - 1 Borussia Dortmund Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Hoffenheim
0
Borussia Dortmund
1
45’ + 2
Bayern Munich 2 - 0 Mainz 05 Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bayern Munich
2
Mainz 05
0
45’ + 2
Bayer Leverkusen 2 - 0 Augsburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bayer Leverkusen
2
Augsburg
0
45’ + 2
Wolverhampton 0 - 0 Leicester Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Wolverhampton
0
Leicester
0
20’
Southampton 1 - 0 Fulham Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Southampton
1
Fulham
0
20’
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:01 Broke the losing streak. Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson scores in EPL for the first time in 4 months Football news Today, 10:00 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: tournament broadcasters Football news Today, 09:56 Big surprise: Kaizer Chiefs want to sign Mamelodi Sundowns star! Football news Today, 09:30 Catching up with Rangers. Celtic become Scottish champions for the 55th time Football news Today, 08:47 It's decided: Trent Alexander-Arnold moves to Madrid Football news Today, 08:12 Tottenham are considering bringing back José Mourinho Football news Today, 07:35 A tough week for Orlando Pirates fans: Have they lost everything! Football news Today, 07:32 Chelsea makes decision on Kevin De Bruyne transfer Football news Today, 07:05 Manchester United targets Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia Football news Today, 06:15 Legal victory for Manchester City: how will it affect other Premier League clubs?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores