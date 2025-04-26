TS Galaxy vs Sekhukhune prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.0 Odds: 1.88 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches of the 27th round of the South African Championship will take place on Sunday at the Mbombela Stadium, where the local TS Galaxy will host Sekhukhune. I suggest betting on goals in this encounter with a good chance of success.

Match preview

TS Galaxy is delivering inconsistent results this season and remains one of the most unpredictable teams in the South African Premier League. Under the guidance of Adnan, the team has accumulated 33 points after 24 rounds, with 8 wins, 9 draws, and 7 losses. At home, Galaxy appears much more confident – 6 wins, 3 draws, and 3 losses show that the home factor is in their favor.

However, in their last match, the club stumbled, losing 1-2 to Magesi – a result that likely did not satisfy the coaching staff and fans. In their last five matches across all competitions, the team achieved 2 wins, drew once, and lost twice. Under Adnan's leadership, Galaxy demonstrates tactical versatility, adapting to opponents, yet defense remains a weak point.

Sekhukhune United has been in good form lately and justifiably holds the third spot in the South African Premier League standings. Under Eric's leadership, the team has gained 40 points, with 12 wins, 4 draws, and 7 losses. With a goal difference of 33:25, the team showcases balanced play — a strong attack supported by reliable defense.

Particularly noteworthy are Sekhukhune's solid performances away: 5 wins, 2 draws, and only 3 losses. Over the last five matches in all competitions, Sekhukhune United has won three times and lost twice. Their last game ended in a confident 2-0 home victory over Polokwane City — a result that boosted team spirit and provided confidence ahead of the visit to Galaxy.

Probable lineups

TS Galaxy : Tare, Munuai, Kabini, Ditejan, Letsonyo, Hiba, Mvelase, Mahlangu, Seema, Sebelebele, Sibanoni

: Tare, Munuai, Kabini, Ditejan, Letsonyo, Hiba, Mvelase, Mahlangu, Seema, Sebelebele, Sibanoni Sekhukhune: Sangare; Mhabela, Yamba, Ngkobo, Langa; Mnqube, Monare, Mkhize, Makgalka; Mboeli, Mntambo

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first round, TS Galaxy defeated their opponent away with a score of 3-1

The "both teams to score" bet paid off in two out of five matches

The "total over 2.5" bet paid off in one out of five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers favor TS Galaxy and offer odds of 1.97 for a home win. Nevertheless, TS Galaxy has not kept a clean sheet in six matches. Against this backdrop, the "total over 2.0" bet with odds of 1.88 looks promising.