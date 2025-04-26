Marseille vs Brest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.69 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

The 31st round of the French Championship will take place on Sunday at the Velodrome arena, where local team Marseille will host Brest. I suggest betting on goals in this encounter with a good odds.

Match Preview

Marseille had an impressive warm-up against Montpellier in the last round, securing a 5-1 victory, but this win was only their second in the last six Ligue 1 matches amidst four defeats. Even against the championship's main outsider, the team couldn't keep a clean sheet, extending their streak without a shutout to six matches.

Nonetheless, the victory allowed the southerners to reclaim second place in the standings, overtaking Monaco. On their home turf at the Velodrome, the team has regained form, winning five out of the last six matches (with one loss). As for the nature of Marseille's games, they have now gone 12 consecutive rounds without a draw — 6 wins and 6 losses.

Brest stumbled in an important clash with Lens last round, ending their 5-match unbeaten streak (3 wins and 2 draws) with a 1-3 loss. Despite the defeat, the Bretons' attack remains consistent: the team has scored in four consecutive games.

However, the setback cost them the ninth place and allowed a direct competitor to move ahead, with the European competition zone now seven points away. Incidentally, Marseille's overall run is solid: just 3 losses in their last 14 Ligue 1 matches, with 7 wins and 4 draws.

Probable Lineups

Marseille : Geronimo Rulli – Ulisses Garcia, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Amir Murillo – Quentin Merlin, Valentin Rongier, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Luis Henrique – Adrien Rabiot, Mason Greenwood, Amine Gouiri

: Brest: Marco Bizot – Massadio Haidara, Abdoulaye Ndiaye, Brendan Chardonnet, Edimilson Fernandes – Pierre Lees-Melou, Hugo Magnetti, Mahdi Camara, Mathias Pereira Lage, Abdallah Sima – Ludovic Ajorque

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

In the first round, Brest received a real thrashing from Marseille — 1-5

The "Both Teams to Score" bet hit in three out of five matches

The "Over 2.5 Goals" option hit in two out of five matches

Prediction

Marseille, although still shaky in defense, maintains their elite level in attack. In terms of goals scored, the southerners are second only to PSG in Ligue 1, having already netted 62 goals against opponents. Considering both teams are highly motivated for maximum results and are fighting for tournament goals, a pragmatic game should not be expected. A scenario with mutual goals and high scoring seems quite logical. Our bet is "Both Teams to Score" with odds of 1.69.