Lens vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 27, 2025

The 31st round of the French championship will take place on Sunday at the "Bollaert-Delelis" stadium, where local team Lens will host Auxerre. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this encounter with good chances of success.

Match preview

Lens continues their intense series in Ligue 1, remaining unbeaten in 15 matches, with 7 wins and 8 losses. In their last game, the team confidently defeated Brest with a 3-1 victory. This success allowed the club to climb to 8th place in the standings, reducing the gap to the European competition zone to 6 points.

It is important to note that Lens has finally improved their goal difference in the championship, now boasting a 35:33 ratio. However, despite their recent scoring form, matches involving Lens remain among the lowest-scoring in Ligue 1, with an average of just 2.3 goals per match.

Auxerre suffered two consecutive losses in Ligue 1 with identical 1-3 scores, falling to Lyon and Lille. These setbacks dropped the team to 11th place in the standings, but they remain far from the relegation zone, with an 11-point cushion.

Despite recent failures, the club continues to score consistently, with a streak of 6 matches in which they have found the back of the net. It's also worth noting that the team has avoided defeat in 7 of their last 10 championship matches, securing 4 wins and 3 draws.

Probable line-ups

Lens : Mathew Ryan – Facundo Medina, Malang Sarr, Jonathan Gradit – Ruben Aguilar, Adrien Thomasson, Neil El Aynaoui, Anass Zaroury – Goduine Koyalipou, Andy Diouf, Florian Sotoca

: Auxerre: Donovan Leon – Ki-Jana Hoever, Sinaly Diomande, Jubal, Clement Akpa, Gideon Mensah – Gaetan Perrin, An-Noah Massengo, Assane Diousse, Lassine Sinayoko – Theo Bair

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first round, Auxerre drew with Lens (2-2)

The "Both teams to score" bet won in two out of five matches

The "Over 2.5 goals" option won in two out of five encounters

Prediction

Bookmakers favor Lens in this clash, offering odds of around 1.60 for a home win. Lens is six points away from the top-6 and cannot afford to drop points. Our bet is "Lens to win".