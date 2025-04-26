Lens vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 27, 2025

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
The 31st round of the French championship will take place on Sunday at the "Bollaert-Delelis" stadium, where local team Lens will host Auxerre. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this encounter with good chances of success.
Match preview
Lens continues their intense series in Ligue 1, remaining unbeaten in 15 matches, with 7 wins and 8 losses. In their last game, the team confidently defeated Brest with a 3-1 victory. This success allowed the club to climb to 8th place in the standings, reducing the gap to the European competition zone to 6 points.
It is important to note that Lens has finally improved their goal difference in the championship, now boasting a 35:33 ratio. However, despite their recent scoring form, matches involving Lens remain among the lowest-scoring in Ligue 1, with an average of just 2.3 goals per match.
Auxerre suffered two consecutive losses in Ligue 1 with identical 1-3 scores, falling to Lyon and Lille. These setbacks dropped the team to 11th place in the standings, but they remain far from the relegation zone, with an 11-point cushion.
Despite recent failures, the club continues to score consistently, with a streak of 6 matches in which they have found the back of the net. It's also worth noting that the team has avoided defeat in 7 of their last 10 championship matches, securing 4 wins and 3 draws.
Probable line-ups
- Lens: Mathew Ryan – Facundo Medina, Malang Sarr, Jonathan Gradit – Ruben Aguilar, Adrien Thomasson, Neil El Aynaoui, Anass Zaroury – Goduine Koyalipou, Andy Diouf, Florian Sotoca
- Auxerre: Donovan Leon – Ki-Jana Hoever, Sinaly Diomande, Jubal, Clement Akpa, Gideon Mensah – Gaetan Perrin, An-Noah Massengo, Assane Diousse, Lassine Sinayoko – Theo Bair
Match facts and head-to-head
- In the first round, Auxerre drew with Lens (2-2)
- The "Both teams to score" bet won in two out of five matches
- The "Over 2.5 goals" option won in two out of five encounters
Prediction
Bookmakers favor Lens in this clash, offering odds of around 1.60 for a home win. Lens is six points away from the top-6 and cannot afford to drop points. Our bet is "Lens to win".
