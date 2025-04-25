Nantes vs Toulouse prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025

Prediction on game Nantes wont lose Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The 31st round of the French championship between Nantes and Toulouse will take place on Sunday at the Beaujoire stadium. I propose a bet on the outcome of this clash with a good chance of success.

Match preview

Nantes delighted with their form against PSG, drawing 1-1 in the rescheduled 29th round match. This result extended their impressive scoring streak in the league, now at five consecutive matches. However, Nantes still suffers from an unstable defense, having kept a clean sheet in only 4 matches this Ligue 1 season.

Nantes continues to hold firmly in the middle of the table, sitting 14th with a four-point cushion above the relegation zone. Offensively, the team remains in form, scoring in 15 of their last 18 Ligue 1 matches, yet defensively the Canaries still face issues — conceding in 26 out of 28 encounters. At home, they show respectable results, unbeaten in six of their last eight home games, securing three wins and three draws in this stretch.

Toulouse continues to endure a tough period, failing to win for the fifth consecutive match in the league, losing to Reims with a narrow 0-1 score. In the last six matches, Toulouse has failed to keep a clean sheet, conceding at least two goals in four of these outings. Such a poor run has dropped them to 12th place in the standings, leaving them with a seven-point advantage over the relegation zone.

Moreover, in the last round, Toulouse failed to score for the first time in eight matches. In away games, the team also struggles: conceding in 5 of their last 6 Ligue 1 encounters. Poor results in recent matches have led to the club failing to win in 12 of their last 14 games, suffering 8 losses and 4 draws.

Probable lineups

Nantes : Patrik Carlgren – Nicolas Cozza, Nicolas Pallois, Kelvin Amian, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nathan Zézé – Pedro Chirivella, Joann Lepenant, Douglas Augusto – Matthis Abline, Moses Simon

: Toulouse: Guillaume Restes – Mark McKenzie, Charlie Cresswell, Djibril Sidibé – Gabriel Suazo, Vincent Sierro, Cristian Cásseres, Aron Dønnum – Joshua King, Yann Gboho, Franck Magri

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first round, the teams played to a 0-0 draw

The "Both teams to score" bet hit in three out of five encounters

The "Over 2.5 goals" option hit in three out of five matches

Prediction

Nantes continues to dominate home meetings against Toulouse, unbeaten in 6 of the last 7 Ligue 1 matches at their stadium, securing 4 victories in this period. Considering Antoine Kombouaré's team's current form and the evident decline of their opponent, who cannot find their game, it is expected that the hosts will not allow themselves to drop points in the upcoming clash. Our bet is "Nantes not to lose" at odds of 1.60.