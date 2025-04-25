Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025

Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.72 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

The Sunday schedule of the 34th round of the English Championship will close with a match at Anfield, where local Liverpool will host Tottenham. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this clash with good winning chances.

Match preview

Liverpool is confidently nearing the championship crown, having taken maximum points in the last two rounds. First, Arne Slot's team outplayed West Ham at home with a score of 2:1, and then squeezed Leicester away — 1:0. These victories allowed the Reds to extend their lead over second-placed Arsenal to a solid 12 points.

Now the Merseysiders only need a draw in the next round to clinch the championship early and return to the throne of English football after five years. If this happens, Liverpool will match Manchester United in the number of titles — both will have 20 gold medals. Slot's team showcases ironclad stability: in 29 matches of the current Premier League campaign, the Liverpudlians have lost only once, securing 21 wins and 7 draws.

Tottenham approaches the next meeting in a frankly disassembled state — two consecutive defeats and only one victory in the last seven Premier League rounds. First, the Spurs conceded four goals away to Wolverhampton (2:4), and then looked toothless at home, losing to Nottingham Forest — 1:2. Ange Postecoglou's team, experiencing an obvious game slump, managed to take only four points out of a possible 21 — during this stretch, they have one win, one draw, and five losses.

Despite the setbacks, Tottenham has already secured itself from relegation and will finish in the lower part of the table, in 16th place. The away statistics of the Spurs also speak for themselves: in the last 15 matches away from home, they have not played a single draw — either they win (5 times) or leave empty-handed (10 losses). Real swings, but with a clear tilt towards failures.

Probable lineups

Liverpool : Alisson Becker – Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley – Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister – Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah – Cody Gakpo

: Tottenham: Guglielmo Vicario – Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Pedro Porro, Djed Spence – Pape Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski – Mathys Tel, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison

Match facts and head-to-head encounters

In the first round, Liverpool defeated their opponent away 6:3

In the English League Cup, the Reds took revenge at home 3:0 after an away loss

The bet on "Total over 2.5" played in 4 out of 5 matches

Prediction

Bookmakers side with the home team and give Liverpool's victory odds of around 1.27. We believe that the Reds will confidently win and our bet is "Liverpool to win with a handicap (-1.5)" with odds of 1.72.