RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025

Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
Liverpool Liverpool
English Premier League 27 apr 2025, 11:30 Liverpool - Tottenham
-
- : -
England, Liverpool, Anfield
Tottenham Tottenham
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.72

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now

The Sunday schedule of the 34th round of the English Championship will close with a match at Anfield, where local Liverpool will host Tottenham. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this clash with good winning chances.

Match preview

Liverpool is confidently nearing the championship crown, having taken maximum points in the last two rounds. First, Arne Slot's team outplayed West Ham at home with a score of 2:1, and then squeezed Leicester away — 1:0. These victories allowed the Reds to extend their lead over second-placed Arsenal to a solid 12 points.

Now the Merseysiders only need a draw in the next round to clinch the championship early and return to the throne of English football after five years. If this happens, Liverpool will match Manchester United in the number of titles — both will have 20 gold medals. Slot's team showcases ironclad stability: in 29 matches of the current Premier League campaign, the Liverpudlians have lost only once, securing 21 wins and 7 draws.

Tottenham approaches the next meeting in a frankly disassembled state — two consecutive defeats and only one victory in the last seven Premier League rounds. First, the Spurs conceded four goals away to Wolverhampton (2:4), and then looked toothless at home, losing to Nottingham Forest — 1:2. Ange Postecoglou's team, experiencing an obvious game slump, managed to take only four points out of a possible 21 — during this stretch, they have one win, one draw, and five losses.

Despite the setbacks, Tottenham has already secured itself from relegation and will finish in the lower part of the table, in 16th place. The away statistics of the Spurs also speak for themselves: in the last 15 matches away from home, they have not played a single draw — either they win (5 times) or leave empty-handed (10 losses). Real swings, but with a clear tilt towards failures.

Probable lineups

  • Liverpool: Alisson Becker – Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley – Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister – Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah – Cody Gakpo
  • Tottenham: Guglielmo Vicario – Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Pedro Porro, Djed Spence – Pape Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski – Mathys Tel, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison

Match facts and head-to-head encounters

  • In the first round, Liverpool defeated their opponent away 6:3
  • In the English League Cup, the Reds took revenge at home 3:0 after an away loss
  • The bet on "Total over 2.5" played in 4 out of 5 matches

Prediction

Bookmakers side with the home team and give Liverpool's victory odds of around 1.27. We believe that the Reds will confidently win and our bet is "Liverpool to win with a handicap (-1.5)" with odds of 1.72.

Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.72

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Melbourne City FC vs Adelaide United prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 05:35 Melbourne City vs Adelaide United: can Adelaide secure an A-League playoff spot? Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.72 Adelaide United Recommended 1Win
Luton vs Coventry prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 07:30 Luton vs Coventry: Can Luton stay in the Championship playoff zone? Luton Odds: 1.5 Coventry Bet now 1Win
Bristol Rovers vs Reading prediction League One England 26 apr 2025, 07:30 Bristol Rovers vs Reading prediction and betting tips on April 26 2025 Bristol Rovers Odds: 1.65 Reading Bet now 1Win
Wolfsburg vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Freiburg: Can Freiburg stay in the race for European competitions? Wolfsburg Odds: 1.72 Freiburg Recommended 1Win
Crawley vs Northampton prediction League One England 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Crawley Town vs Northampton prediction and betting tips on April 26 2025 Crawley Odds: 1.95 Northampton Bet now Betwinner
Exeter vs Huddersfield prediction League One England 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Exeter City vs Huddersfield Town prediction and betting tips on April 26 2025 Exeter Odds: 1.71 Huddersfield Bet now 1xBet
Wolverhampton vs Leicester prediction English Premier League 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton vs Leicester: will Wolverhampton continue their winning streak? Wolverhampton Odds: 1.54 Leicester Recommended 1Win
Millwall vs Swansea prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Millwall vs Swansea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Millwall Odds: 1.6 Swansea Bet now 1xBet
Middlesbrough vs Norwich prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Middlesbrough vs Norwich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Middlesbrough Odds: 1.86 Norwich Bet now 1xBet
Hull vs Derby prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Hull City vs Derby County prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Hull Odds: 1.8 Derby Recommended 1xBet
Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Sheffield Wednesday Odds: 1.82 Portsmouth Bet now 1xBet
Preston vs Plymouth prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Preston vs Plymouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Preston Odds: 1.85 Plymouth Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Brisbane Roar FC - : - Wellington Phoenix 26 apr 2025, 01:00 A-League Men Australia
Brisbane Roar FC
-
Wellington Phoenix
-
01:00
Newcastle Jets - : - Western Sydney Wanderers FC 26 apr 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Newcastle Jets
-
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
03:00
Melbourne City FC - : - Adelaide United 26 apr 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Melbourne City FC
-
Adelaide United
-
05:35
Chelsea - : - Everton 26 apr 2025, 07:30 English Premier League
Chelsea
-
Everton
-
07:30
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - AmaZulu 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
AmaZulu
-
09:00
Kaizer Chiefs - : - Marumo Gallants 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
-
Marumo Gallants
-
09:00
Polokwane City - : - SuperSport United 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Polokwane City
-
SuperSport United
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Borussia Moenchengladbach 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Borussia Moenchengladbach
-
09:30
Wolfsburg - : - Freiburg 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Wolfsburg
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Hoffenheim - : - Borussia Dortmund 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Hoffenheim
-
Borussia Dortmund
-
09:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:13 Cerro Largo Fans Complete Epic Journey in Brazil with Victory and a Touching Tribute Football news Today, 18:11 Pyramids FC qualify for the CAF Champions League final Football news Today, 18:05 Charlotte Aim to Stay Perfect at Home as Revs Seek Statement Win Football news Today, 17:40 Cincinnati Look to Extend Hot Streak Against Struggling Kansas City Football news Today, 17:15 Belgrano Eye Defensive Reinforcements Amid Troilo Transfer Interest Football news Today, 16:52 Barcelona vs Real Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - April 26, 2025 Football news Today, 16:50 Cavani Out of Superclásico as Gago Turns to Surprise Strike Partnership Football news Today, 16:35 Whitecaps Set MLS-Era Attendance Record in Semifinal Win Over Inter Miami Football news Today, 16:14 Agreement reached? The Copa del Rey final will take place after all Football news Today, 16:11 Brazilian Keeper Bento Braced for Tough Al Nassr Test Against Marinos
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores