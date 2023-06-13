Massimiliano Allegri responded to a new proposal from Saudi Arabia

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri has once again turned down an offer from Saudi Arabia, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, the Saudi club offered Allegri a salary of 20 million euros per year, as well as a signing bonus of 10 million euros. However, the coach wants to continue his work with Juventus, as he has a contract with the club until the summer of 2025.

In the current season, under the guidance of the 55-year-old Allegri, Juventus finished fourth in Serie A, but due to a 10-point deduction for financial irregularities, the club dropped to seventh place.