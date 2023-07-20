Martino revealed how Messi has changed after big wins with the national team

RU RU
Football news
Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino spoke about how Lionel Messi changed after winning the America's Cup and the World Cup.

Recall that now the Argentine coach and footballer reunited in the American club. Before that, Martino previously worked with him in Barcelona and the Argentine national team.

"All these phases were good, but each one was unique. Now I see Messi with the same desire as always, but at a new level. After all the events that have happened with the national team in recent years, he is more relaxed. He went through a lot of pressure and his absence has changed Messi's daily life," Martino told TyC Sports.

Recall that Messi moved to the ocean as a free agent. In the American club he will play under the number 10.

The debut of the Argentine in the composition of Inter Miami may take place on July 21 in a match against Mexican club Cruz Azul.

Last two seasons the captain of the Argentine national team spent in the French PSG.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
