RU RU
Main News Martino has spoken out about Inter Miami fans only going to the stadium for Messi's sake

Martino has spoken out about Inter Miami fans only going to the stadium for Messi's sake

Football news Today, 03:00
Martino has spoken out about Inter Miami fans only going to the stadium for Messi's sake Photo: Inter Miami Twitter

Argentine Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino spoke about how he assesses the behavior of fans who come to matches just to look at Lionel Messi in action.

In particular, the coach was asked about his attitude towards the mass exodus of fans from the stadium after replacing the striker in the MLS + MX League Cup match against Atlanta United (4:0). In the second half, immediately after the replacement of the football player, crowds of people rushed to the exit, which got into the broadcast.

“I didn't really notice. Messi is a world class player and some fans may have come here solely to see him. However, they, of course, must remain at the match until the end and applaud the whole team. But I also understand why this is happening,” he said.

As you know, in that game, the Argentine football player scored two goals by the middle of the first half. He left the field in the 78th minute.

In total, in the first two matches for the American club, Messi chalked up three goals and one assist.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF MLS USA
Popular news
Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia
Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news 25 july 2023, 17:15 Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia
"Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news 24 july 2023, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news 23 july 2023, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video) Football news 23 july 2023, 00:07 Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video)
Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record Football news 22 july 2023, 07:45 Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:00 Mudryk spoke about how he treats criticism in his address Football news Today, 03:00 Martino has spoken out about Inter Miami fans only going to the stadium for Messi's sake Football news Yesterday, 23:08 “Real” with the Ukrainian at the squad beat “Manchester United”: the newcomers scored a two goal`s Football news Yesterday, 16:49 Al-Ittifaq, led by Steven Gerrard, has signed a student of the PSG academy Football news Yesterday, 16:35 Radamel Falcao may end up in Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 15:55 Saudi Al-Hilal bought a Brazilian player with a Russian passport Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Marco Verratti close to leaving PSG Football news Yesterday, 15:30 Brighton announce signing of Brazilian defender Football news Yesterday, 15:15 AC Milan find replacement for Tonali in La Liga
Sport Predictions
Football Today Bodø/Glimt vs Bohemians 1905 predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football Today APOEL vs Vojvodina predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football Today Brugge vs Aarhus predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football Today Twente vs Hammarby predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Ilves vs VPS predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Viborg vs Lyngby predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Hamburger vs Schalke predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Royal Union vs Anderlecht predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023