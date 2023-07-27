Martino has spoken out about Inter Miami fans only going to the stadium for Messi's sake

Argentine Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino spoke about how he assesses the behavior of fans who come to matches just to look at Lionel Messi in action.

In particular, the coach was asked about his attitude towards the mass exodus of fans from the stadium after replacing the striker in the MLS + MX League Cup match against Atlanta United (4:0). In the second half, immediately after the replacement of the football player, crowds of people rushed to the exit, which got into the broadcast.

“I didn't really notice. Messi is a world class player and some fans may have come here solely to see him. However, they, of course, must remain at the match until the end and applaud the whole team. But I also understand why this is happening,” he said.

As you know, in that game, the Argentine football player scored two goals by the middle of the first half. He left the field in the 78th minute.

In total, in the first two matches for the American club, Messi chalked up three goals and one assist.