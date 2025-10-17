Martín Zubimendi will be available to help Arsenal in their upcoming match

Good news for the fans.

Arsenal are preparing for their next Premier League fixture following the international break, and the manager has delivered a positive update ahead of the game.

Details: As Mikel Arteta himself confirmed, midfielder Martín Zubimendi will be ready for the next match. Although he missed training on Friday, October 17, he is expected to be fit in time for the game.

Quote: “He was absent today because he played two matches in quick succession, his workload has been quite heavy recently, and he needed an extra day… but he’s available,” Arteta said.

We also previously reported that the Arsenal manager confirmed Martin Ødegaard will be unavailable for the next few matches. He is expected to be sidelined for several weeks.

On Saturday, October 18, Arsenal will face Fulham in the eighth round of the Premier League. The match kicks off at 18:30 Central European Time.

Reminder: Arsenal are considering playing their home matches at Wembley Stadium while the Emirates undergoes major renovation work.