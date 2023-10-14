RU RU NG NG
Main News

Martial rejected a generous offer from a club in Saudi Arabia

Football news Today, 15:00
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Martial rejected a generous offer from a club in Saudi Arabia

Journalist Rob Dawson reported that Manchester United's French forward Anthony Martial received a generous offer from a club in Saudi Arabia during the summer. However, the player rejected it and decided to stay at Manchester United.

It's worth noting that Martial is not part of Erik ten Hag's plans and is receiving limited playing time. It seems that the player is waiting for an offer from a prestigious European club.

The source claims that Manchester United is not against selling the player, but there have been no specific discussions with any team at the moment. According to Transfermarkt, the player's market value is €15 million, and his contract with the Red Devils expires at the end of this season.

Recall that Martial joined the English club in 2015 for €60 million from Monaco. In the current season, the 27-year-old forward has played 9 matches for his team, scoring 1 goal and providing 1 assist.

