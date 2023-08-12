RU RU
"Marseille" won a strong-willed victory in the 1st round of Ligue 1

Football news Today, 13:39
Photo: Marseille's Instagram / Author unknown

In the 1st round match of the French Ligue 1, "Marseille" defeated "Reims" with a score of 2:1 at their home ground. The match took place in Marseille at the Orange Vélodrome stadium. The match was officiated by referee Eric Wattellier. The assistant referees were Bris Parinet Le Tellier and Julien Ob.

At the beginning of the match, the midfielder of the guests, Zen'itsu Ito, opened the scoring. In the middle of the first half, Azeddine Ounahi restored parity. In the 73rd minute, the victory for the Marseille club was secured by a goal from Vitinho Oliveira.

In the 2nd round of the French Ligue 1, "Marseille" will play away against "Metz" on August 18. "Reims" will play at home against "Clermont" in the 2nd round, with the match scheduled for August 20.

"Marseille" - "Reims" - 2:1 (1:1, 1:0)
Goals: 0:1 - 10 Ito, 1:1 - 23 Ounahi, 2:1 - 73 Vitinho.

"Marseille": Lopez, Klostermann, M'Vemba, Zoua, Lodi, Ounahi (Genduzi, 83), Kondogbia, Rongier (Veretu, 67), Mugé (Sarr, 51), Ndiaye (Aubameyang, 67), Vitinho (Harit, 83).

"Reims": Diouf, Foket, Abdelhamid, Okumu, Wilson-Esbrand (Kudu, 80), Matosiva, Munetsi (Atangana Edoa, 80), Hadra (Nakamura, 60), Richardson (Teuma, 60), Diakite (Salama, 60), Ito.

Yellow cards: Munetsi (36), Wilson-Esbrand (45), Richardson (57), Lodi (59).

