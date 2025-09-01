Marseille signs World Cup champion! Benjamin Pavard returns to Ligue 1

It's all settled!

Marseille is fortifying its defensive line.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on social network X, 29-year-old Inter Milan centre-back Benjamin Pavard is joining French side Marseille on loan.

Reports indicate that Marseille will cover Pavard's wages for the season, after which the club will have the option to activate a €15 million buyout clause—though this is not mandatory.

Romano claims everything is already agreed, with the player set for a medical before we get to the most exciting part: the official announcement of the transfer.

Pavard previously played in Ligue 1 from 2014 to 2016 with Lille, the club where he came through the youth academy. In the summer of 2016, he moved to Stuttgart for €5 million, which kicked off a brilliant spell at Bayern Munich, where he won multiple trophies—including the 2018 World Cup with France. Transfermarkt currently values the Frenchman at €25 million.

🚨🔵⚪️ BREAKING: Benjamin Pavard to Olympique Marseille, here we go! 🇫🇷



Loan deal from Inter with salary covered plus €15m buy option clause not mandatory.



All approved, verbal agreement done and now all parties hope for documents to be signed in time. pic.twitter.com/KdV0IAlSKa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2025

Reminder: Here we go! Emerson is moving to Marseille!