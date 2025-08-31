Here we go! Emerson moves to Marseille!

Italian defender set for a move to France

Marseille and West Ham have reached an agreement on the transfer of the Hammers' left-back Emerson.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the Euro 2020 champion Emerson will continue his career in France. The left-back will move from West Ham to Marseille, with all the details of the deal finalized.

The insider reports that the French club will pay just one million euros for the player. The footballer has already left for his medical, and an official announcement of his transfer is expected in the coming days.



In the 2024/25 season, Emerson featured in 32 matches for West Ham, scoring two goals and providing one assist. The transfer portal Transfermarkt has valued the experienced defender at 10 million euros.



