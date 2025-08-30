Milan will try to sign Rabiot in the final days of the transfer window

The transfer won't be easy

Adrien Rabiot could be set for a reunion with Max Allegri. Milan are eager to sign the player in the coming days.

Details: According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Marseille's French midfielder Adrien Rabiot may join Milan. The club's management is interested in the midfielder, and Rossoneri head coach Max Allegri considers him a key target. It's worth noting that Allegri and Rabiot previously worked together during their spell at Juventus.



As previously reported, Marseille are looking to receive at least 15 million euros for Rabiot. Negotiations between the clubs have already begun.

Last season, the 30-year-old midfielder played 31 matches for Marseille across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists.



