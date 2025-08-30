Official: Christopher Nkunku is a Milan player!

The Frenchman's transfer is finally complete

French winger Christopher Nkunku has officially joined AC Milan!

Details: Italian giants AC Milan have formally announced the signing of French international Christopher Nkunku. The 27-year-old has signed a contract that will keep him at the club until June 2030. The Rossoneri secured the transfer for €37 million, with an additional €5 million in bonuses. Nkunku will wear the number 18 shirt for Milan.

Time to stock up on balloons 🎈 #WelcomeNkunku — AC Milan (@acmilan) August 30, 2025

In 62 appearances for Chelsea, Nkunku netted 18 goals, helping the club claim the UEFA Conference League title and triumph at the FIFA Club World Cup.



