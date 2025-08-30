RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news Official: Christopher Nkunku is a Milan player!

Official: Christopher Nkunku is a Milan player!

The Frenchman's transfer is finally complete
Transfer news Today, 05:49
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Christopher Nkunku in Milan @acmilan / X

French winger Christopher Nkunku has officially joined AC Milan!

Details: Italian giants AC Milan have formally announced the signing of French international Christopher Nkunku. The 27-year-old has signed a contract that will keep him at the club until June 2030. The Rossoneri secured the transfer for €37 million, with an additional €5 million in bonuses. Nkunku will wear the number 18 shirt for Milan.

In 62 appearances for Chelsea, Nkunku netted 18 goals, helping the club claim the UEFA Conference League title and triumph at the FIFA Club World Cup.

See also: Striker swap? Milan and Roma could trade Dovbyk and Gimenez

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
AC Milan AC Milan Schedule AC Milan News AC Milan Transfers
Related Team News
Artem Dovbyk Transfer news Today, 04:33 Striker swap? Milan and Roma could trade Dovbyk and Gimenez
Nicolas Jackson Transfer news Today, 03:01 Jackson's transfer to Bayern is getting closer! Deal details between clubs revealed
AC Milan Considering Swap Deal Between Santi Giménez and Artem Dovbyk Football news Yesterday, 22:55 AC Milan Considering Swap Deal Between Santi Giménez and Artem Dovbyk
Manchester City vs Tottenham: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 3 online Football news Yesterday, 11:26 Chelsea vs Fulham: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 3 online
Another Brighton player. Chelsea close to signing young talent Football news Yesterday, 10:29 Another Brighton player. Chelsea close to signing young talent
Cole Palmer will miss the match against Fulham and won't join the national team Football news Yesterday, 09:21 Cole Palmer will miss the match against Fulham and won't join the national team
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores