Marseille close to signing Atlético midfielder

French club Marseille, which Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi plays for, is close to signing midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia from Atletico Madrid and the Central African Republic national team, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the clubs have agreed on a transfer fee of eight million euros for the player. The African midfielder will sign a contract with the French club until the summer of 2027.

In the past season, the 30-year-old Kondogbia played 27 matches in all competitions for Atletico Madrid, scoring no goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.