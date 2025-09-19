Maresca was asked how difficult life is for Disasi and Sterling outside the squad. The manager’s response was blunt

A sharp response from the coach.

Chelsea are preparing for their Premier League clash with Manchester United, and ahead of the game the London side’s head coach was questioned about Axel Disasi and Raheem Sterling.

Details: Enzo Maresca was asked how tough life is for both players being left out of the team. The Italian’s reply was sharp.

Quote: “My father was a fisherman. He went to work from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. every day for 50 years. That is a hard life, not being a footballer,” Enzo Maresca stated.

The match between Manchester United and Chelsea will take place on Saturday, September 20, at Old Trafford, kicking off at 18:30 CET.

Reminder: The peak years of Raheem Sterling’s development came under Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool, and now the Northern Irish coach is ready to help revive his career once more—though this time in a different league.