Marcus Rashford shares his emotions after Barcelona's win over Getafe

Marcus Rashford shares his emotions after Barcelona's win over Getafe

Another outstanding match
Football news Today, 07:17
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Marcus Rashford in the match against Getafe Photo: https://www.instagram.com/marcusrashford / Author unknown

Barcelona star Marcus Rashford continues to delight the club's fans with his performances. The footballer took to his Instagram page to share his emotions following Barcelona's victory over Getafe.

Rashford posted photos from the match, captioning them, “+3 points 🅰️🙌🏾 Let's go, team! 🔵🔴”. The Englishman was clearly pleased with both the team's result and his own contribution.

The match against Getafe ended in a confident 3-0 win for Barcelona. Marcus Rashford came on at the start of the second half, replacing Raphinha. During his time on the pitch, he managed to provide an assist to Dani Olmo, whose goal sealed the final scoreline.

After the latest round, Barcelona sit second in the La Liga standings with 13 points, trailing leaders Real Madrid by just two points.

It's worth noting that Marcus Rashford has played six matches for Barcelona across all competitions this season, recording two goals and one assist.

