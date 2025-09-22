RU RU ES ES FR FR
Lamine Yamal reacts to Ansu Fati's brace for Monaco in Ligue 1 clash

Happy for his friend
Lifestyle Today, 04:24
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Ansu Fati and Lamin Jamal play for Barcelona Photo: https://x.com/BarcaNotes / Author unknown

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal maintains a close friendship with his former teammate Ansu Fati, who is now shining for Monaco. The Spanish youngster responded to his friend's stellar performance in the Ligue 1 match by posting on his Instagram story.

Yamal shared a repost from the 433 Instagram account featuring Fati's goals, adding comet and fire emojis to show just how thrilled he was for his friend’s success.

It's worth noting that Fati bagged a brace against Metz, powering Monaco to a 5-2 victory. Earlier, Ansu had opened his Monaco account with a goal against Club Brugge in the first round of the Champions League group stage.

It should be highlighted that last season, Fati played only 11 matches for Barcelona and failed to register a single goal or assist. The last time the Spanish forward found the net was back on November 9, 2023, in a Europa League match against Ajax.

As a reminder, Fati moved to Monaco during the last summer transfer window on a season-long loan deal.

