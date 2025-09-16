RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Marcus Rashford shares his emotions after Barcelona's emphatic win over Valencia

Marcus Rashford shares his emotions after Barcelona's emphatic win over Valencia

The Catalans delivered a stellar performance
Football news Today, 07:50
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Marcus Rashford in La Liga against Valencia Photo: https://www.instagram.com/marcusrashford / Author unknown

Barcelona star Marcus Rashford was clearly delighted with his club’s result in the match against Valencia. The forward shared his thoughts on the encounter on his Instagram page.

Rashford posted photos from the game, adding a caption with his comment: “What a night!!! 🔵🔴 Visca Barça.”

It’s worth noting that Barcelona dispatched their opponents with remarkable confidence, cruising to a 6-0 victory thanks to three braces — scored by Fermín López, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski.

One of Raphinha’s goals came courtesy of an assist from Marcus Rashford — his first official assist in a Barcelona shirt. The Englishman started the match and spent 68 minutes on the pitch before being substituted by Dani Olmo.

Looking ahead, Barcelona will play their opening Champions League fixture on Thursday, September 18. The Catalans are set for a trip to England, where they’ll face Newcastle away.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Team News
Lamin Yamal at his younger brother's birthday party Lifestyle Today, 08:42 Threw a lively party: Yamal shares photo from his younger brother's birthday celebration
Eddie Howe. Football news Today, 05:43 Newcastle target transfer of Flick's overlooked player
Lamin Yamal with his girlfriend Nicki Nicole Lifestyle Today, 05:11 “Only God can”: Yamal shares snapshots of his lavish lifestyle
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the LaLiga Football news Yesterday, 13:11 Spanish Football Federation: "We don’t care about Lamine Yamal"
Samuel Umtiti Football news Yesterday, 12:17 Only 31 years old. Umtiti announces retirement in touching video
Eric Abidal is seen participating in a Q&A with fans Football news Yesterday, 11:25 A very strange situation. Eric Abidal denies rumors of his death
Related Tournament News
Tebas proposes introducing a 'challenge' system for VAR use in La Liga Football news Today, 07:25 Tebas proposes introducing a 'challenge' system for VAR use in La Liga
Without two key players. Barcelona announces squad for match against Valencia Football news 14 sep 2025, 09:52 Without two key players. Barcelona announces squad for match against Valencia
Real got their way! VAR referee Figueroa Vazquez suspended over mistaken Huijsen sending off Football news 14 sep 2025, 09:29 Real got their way! VAR referee Figueroa Vazquez suspended over mistaken Huijsen sending off
UEFA stalls La Liga's plan to host Villarreal vs Barcelona match in Miami Football news 13 sep 2025, 16:34 UEFA stalls La Liga's plan to host Villarreal vs Barcelona match in Miami
"I don't want to think badly of you, but you make me" – Alonso comments on controversial refereeing in today's match Football news 13 sep 2025, 15:23 "I don't want to think badly of you, but you make me" – Alonso comments on controversial refereeing in today's match
Scandal gaining momentum. Real Madrid prepares FIFA complaint against referees. Football news 13 sep 2025, 14:18 Scandal gaining momentum. Real Madrid prepares FIFA complaint against referees
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores