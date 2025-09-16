Marcus Rashford shares his emotions after Barcelona's emphatic win over Valencia

The Catalans delivered a stellar performance

Barcelona star Marcus Rashford was clearly delighted with his club’s result in the match against Valencia. The forward shared his thoughts on the encounter on his Instagram page.

Rashford posted photos from the game, adding a caption with his comment: “What a night!!! 🔵🔴 Visca Barça.”

It’s worth noting that Barcelona dispatched their opponents with remarkable confidence, cruising to a 6-0 victory thanks to three braces — scored by Fermín López, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski.

One of Raphinha’s goals came courtesy of an assist from Marcus Rashford — his first official assist in a Barcelona shirt. The Englishman started the match and spent 68 minutes on the pitch before being substituted by Dani Olmo.

Looking ahead, Barcelona will play their opening Champions League fixture on Thursday, September 18. The Catalans are set for a trip to England, where they’ll face Newcastle away.