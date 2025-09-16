Newcastle target transfer of Flick's overlooked player

A hefty price tag is on the table.

During the summer transfer window, Newcastle broke their transfer record by signing Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart. However, the benchmark set by the German may not stand for long.

Details: According to Spanish outlet E-Noticies, the Magpies have set their sights on signing Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo. The midfielder was eager to achieve success with the Catalan giants, but a lack of demand for his services from new head coach Hansi Flick could prompt him to seek a new club.

If Olmo fails to cement a place in the starting eleven in the coming months, he is prepared to leave Barcelona. Sources close to club president Joan Laporta report that the board is surprised Olmo hasn't become a key player, as many expected him to be "untouchable" under Flick. The transfer fee is estimated at €90 million.

Reminder: Barcelona and Newcastle will clash in the opening round of the Champions League group stage, and the Blaugrana will be without Lamine Yamal for this fixture.