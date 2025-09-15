RU RU ES ES FR FR
Yamal will miss Barcelona’s match against Newcastle

The injury is still making itself felt.
Barcelona fans received worrying news even before yesterday’s match against Valencia, as one of the team’s stars, Lamine Yamal, was ruled out. Although the Blaugrana coped more than convincingly with the Bats without him, Hansi Flick’s side now face a Champions League clash against Newcastle. And here, too, their young leader will be absent.

Details: According to journalist Adria Albets, even though Yamal’s condition is improving, his trip to St. James’ Park is virtually ruled out. It remains unclear how long the talented Barcelona forward will be sidelined.

Reminder: The 18-year-old winger picked up his injury during Spain’s national team camp, where La Furia Roja defeated Bulgaria (3-0) and Turkey (6-0). Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick was furious that Yamal had to play those matches on painkillers,

