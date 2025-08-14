Marcus Rashford shares behind-the-scenes photos from The Rest Is Football podcast shoot

Barcelona star Marcus Rashford met up with Gary Lineker and Micah Richards during the recording of The Rest Is Football podcast. After the show aired, the footballer shared some behind-the-scenes shots on his Instagram page.

Read also: Marcus Rashford becomes the star of the new episode of The Rest Is Football podcast

Rashford posted several photos with Richards and Lineker, captioning them: “Thanks to @therestisfootball for having me on! Always great to talk football with passionate people 🙌🏾.”

Notably, during the podcast Marcus talked about his adaptation process in Barcelona, compared the coaches he’s worked with throughout his career, and touched on many other topics.

It’s also worth noting that Rashford became the first Englishman at the Catalan club since Gary Lineker. The legendary English striker played for Barcelona in the second half of the 1980s.

As a reminder, Barça’s season is set to kick off very soon—the Catalans will play their first La Liga match away to Mallorca on August 16.