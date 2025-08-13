Marcus Rashford becomes the star of the new episode of The Rest Is Football podcast

Barcelona star Marcus Rashford shared details about his adaptation to his new team. The forward appeared on Gary Lineker and Micah Richards’ podcast, The Rest Is Football.

During the show, Rashford opened up about what it’s like to play alongside Barcelona’s players. He said that playing with them has been truly refreshing for him and singled out Pedri for special praise.

He also admitted that his goal for this season is to deliver strong individual performances. However, he added that if he had to choose between personal achievements and team success, he would always put the team first.

Beyond talking about his move to Barcelona, Marcus also discussed his former coaches at Manchester United. Lineker asked him to name the managers who had the greatest influence on his career, and Rashford picked Louis van Gaal, José Mourinho, and Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

The England international also noted that José is absolutely obsessed with winning, so he doesn’t care much about the aesthetics of the game—what matters most to him is the final result.