The start of the season is just around the corner. Rashford shares new pre-season photo from Barcelona

Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford continues his training routine with his new club. The striker has posted another snapshot from the Catalans’ training session in his Instagram story.

In the photo, the Englishman can be seen working hard during a training scrimmage at Barça’s club base.

It’s worth noting that Rashford has integrated well into the squad and feels right at home. The player is delighted with his move to Barcelona—a club he’s long dreamed of representing.

Rashford’s enthusiasm for life at the Catalan club is also evident in his play. In pre-season friendlies, he’s stood out with his sharp form and blistering pace.

A perfect example of this can be found on Barcelona’s official Instagram page, where a video was posted of Raphinha’s goal against Como—set up by Rashford. Before providing the assist, the Englishman made a lightning-quick run through half the pitch, wowing fans who praised his performance in the comments.