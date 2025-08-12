Friends despite the age gap: Yamal and Lewandowski goof around at Barcelona event
Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski are not just teammates on the pitch—they’re great friends off it as well. The duo share a fantastic bond despite a significant age difference, with the Polish striker being 19 years older than the Spanish prodigy.
Barcelona’s official Instagram account posted a hilarious video from a club event, showing Yamal and Lewandowski playfully teasing each other in good spirits.
Lewandowski tried to give Lamine a sneaky tap on the back of the head, pretending it wasn’t him, but the young Spaniard wasn’t fooled and cheekily returned the gesture.
The video was captioned with the playful message: “Sorry Lewy, Lamine wasn’t letting that slide 😜.”
For the record, Robert Lewandowski played 52 matches last season, netting 42 goals and providing 3 assists. Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal featured in 55 games, scoring 18 goals and delivering 25 assists.