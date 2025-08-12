RU RU ES ES FR FR
Lewandowski reveals whether he regrets not playing in the Premier League

Even though there were opportunities.
Football news Today, 03:11
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
For the majority of his career, Polish striker Robert Lewandowski stayed put, only recently deciding to change scenery and join Barcelona in Catalonia. Yet the forward did have a chance to play in the Premier League, and he has now opened up about whether he regrets never featuring in England.

Details: Lewandowski acknowledged that although he had an offer from Manchester United, he has no regrets, as every career decision was made entirely on his own terms—and he's satisfied with them.

Quote: "Maybe it could have been a reason for regret, but when I look back and see that I played for Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and now Barcelona, I have to say I'm very happy with my career.

I don't feel like anything is missing, because every step or decision I made was exactly as I wanted, not because of someone else," Lewandowski told the BBC.

