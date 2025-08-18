RU RU ES ES FR FR
Marcus Rashford comments on his Barcelona debut in La Liga

The Englishman is pleased with his start
Football news Today, 07:13
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Marcus Rashford in La Liga match against Mallorca Photo: https://www.instagram.com/marcusrashford / Author unknown

Barcelona star Marcus Rashford made his official debut for the Catalan giants. The forward shared photos from his first game and his emotions about the occasion on his Instagram page.

Rashford posted several pictures from the match against Mallorca, captioning them: “Best way to start 💪🏾 Vamos equipo 🔵🔴.”

It’s worth noting that Barcelona had no trouble dispatching Mallorca in their La Liga opener, securing a convincing 3-0 away victory. Rashford entered the pitch in the 69th minute, replacing Ferran Torres. The Englishman didn’t manage to contribute directly to the scoreline. The standout performer of the match was Lamine Yamal, who scored a goal and provided an assist to Raphinha.

It’s important to remember that up until the very last moment, it was unclear whether Rashford would be available for the match, as Barcelona had issues registering him with the league.

Barcelona’s next La Liga fixture is on August 23, away to Levante.

