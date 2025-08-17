A replacement for Lewandowski. Barcelona laying the groundwork for Vlahović transfer

Barcelona is actively searching for a new center forward, with Robert Lewandowski’s contract set to expire in 2026. The hunt has been underway for several months, and now another name has been added to the shortlist, according to Football Espana.

Among the realistic targets remains Julián Álvarez, but his transfer fee may prove too steep, prompting the club to consider more affordable options—one of which is Dušan Vlahović.

Reports indicate that Barcelona has already made contact with the Serbian striker’s representatives to pave the way for a possible move next summer. If Vlahović does not renew his contract with Juventus, which runs until June 30, 2026, he will be able to leave as a free agent. In recent years, the Catalans have thrived in the free agent market, and this could be yet another example of their transfer acumen.