Marcus Rashford arrives at Manchester United base in luxurious Rolls-Royce Spectre

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford stunned fans with his lavish ride as he rolled up to the club's training ground. The forward was spotted by supporters, who asked for his autograph—a moment later shared on social media.

The video shows Rashford arriving at the base in a 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre, a vehicle with a price tag of around $470,000.

Rashford listening to Lonley Child by NBA YoungBoy

This fully electric car boasts the Ghost platform's electric powertrain, delivering over 600 horsepower and an ultra-quiet drive. Notably, the Spectre accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 4.4 seconds.

Rashford's car collection doesn't stop there. It also features the $750,000 Black Badge Wraith Mansory and a Cullinan Black Badge valued at an estimated $407,750. In addition, he owns a $616,000 Cullinan Blue Shadow, a McLaren 765LT worth $358,000, and a Lamborghini Urus Performante priced at $269,885.