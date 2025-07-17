Both strength exercises and ball work: Marcus Rashford reveals his training plan

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford continues to follow his personalized training program, working out solo in the gym. He regularly posts photos and videos from these sessions on his Instagram page.

His training plan clearly includes not only strength exercises in the weight room, but also ball work. Rashford showcased this very routine in his Instagram story, sharing a clip that captured the sequence of his workout actions.

Rashford posted a concise list outlining his regimen, featuring two points: “Session one — 💪😅 Session two — ⚽️🏃”.

It's worth recalling that Manchester United's head coach, Rúben Amorim, does not see Rashford in his plans and has excluded him from both team training and the upcoming preseason tour in the USA.

Rashford himself is eager to join Barcelona, but the Catalan club has yet to make a concrete transfer offer.