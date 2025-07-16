Back at it again. Marcus Rashford showcases his daily gym routine

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is keeping up his daily workouts in the gym, maintaining his physical condition with a personal training regime. The player shared a fresh batch of videos from the gym in his Instagram stories.

Rashford posted clips showing himself working on two different machines, going through his routine exercises.

It’s worth recalling that the Englishman, along with several teammates, was left out of the squad required by Ruben Amorim. Rashford was also not included in the list of players heading to the team’s preseason camp in the USA.

Marcus has been granted permission to train at Manchester United’s club facilities, but only at times when no other players or the head coach are present.

It remains unclear where his career will continue. Rashford himself is keen on a move to Barcelona, but the Spanish club has yet to make any active steps towards a transfer. Saudi clubs have also shown interest in the United winger.