Manuel Neuer chases Cristiano Ronaldo. The Bayern goalkeeper storms into the prestigious top

The decorated goalkeeper keeps reaching new heights.

This is far from Neuer's last achievement at the professional level.

Details: Last Tuesday, during the second round of the Champions League, Bayern Munich secured a commanding 5-1 away victory over Cyprus's Pafos. This win held special significance for the 39-year-old German goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer.

Thanks to this triumph, Neuer has entered the top three players with the most victories in Champions League history.

Leading the pack is the legendary Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who boasts 115 wins from 183 appearances in the competition. Second place belongs to Neuer’s former teammate, another German star—Thomas Müller, who has 110 wins in 160 matches.

Now, third place belongs to Neuer, who has won 101 out of 152 matches played. He has caught up with former Real Madrid keeper Iker Casillas, who needed 172 games to reach the same milestone.

The top five is rounded out by another German and former Bayern player—Toni Kroos, with 95 wins in 151 matches.

1️⃣0️⃣1️⃣ and counting 📈



Manuel Neuer is in the 𝗧𝗢𝗣 𝟯 of all time UEFA Champions League wins! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/X8XrzBnacC — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) October 2, 2025

