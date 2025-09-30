RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Eberl expresses Bayern's desire to extend partnership with Kane

Eberl expresses Bayern's desire to extend partnership with Kane

Rumors of a departure take a back seat.
Football news Today, 03:50
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Eberl expresses Bayern's desire to extend partnership with Kane Getty Images

Recently, rumors have been swirling that Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane might leave the club this summer, supposedly due to a special release clause in his contract. However, in Munich, the outlook on the striker’s future is very different.

Details: Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl has made it clear that the club wants to continue its partnership with the English forward, and relevant talks are set to take place soon.

Quote: “Harry is an outstanding player for us, a true leader. He underlined his desire to join Bayern. He has also said that he enjoys playing here and winning trophies with us. We want to keep doing that together for a long time. That’s why we’ll sit down with him in a calm atmosphere to discuss the next steps.”

For the record: Earlier, Bayern board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge remarked that Stuttgart had ‘found idiots’ in the sale of striker Nick Woltemade, a player also on Munich’s radar.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Related Team News
“Stuttgart found an idiot.” Rummenigge gives honest verdict on Woltemade’s move to Newcastle Football news Yesterday, 07:36 “Stuttgart found an idiot.” Rummenigge gives honest verdict on Woltemade’s move to Newcastle
Snapped up for €65 million? Three top clubs eye up Kane Football news 27 sep 2025, 16:54 Snapped up for €65 million? Three top clubs eye up Kane
Xabi Alonso wants Kane: Real targets the Englishman once again Transfer news 27 sep 2025, 05:05 Xabi Alonso wants Kane: Real targets the Englishman once again
"I'm not thinking about a Premier League return right now" - Harry Kane addresses rumors about his future Football news 27 sep 2025, 02:02 "I'm not thinking about a Premier League return right now" - Harry Kane addresses rumors about his future
Bayern Munich rewrites Bundesliga history Football news 26 sep 2025, 16:37 Bayern Munich rewrites Bundesliga history
The best of the 21st century: Kane needed the fewest matches to reach 100 goals Football news 26 sep 2025, 16:08 The best of the 21st century: Kane needed the fewest matches to reach 100 goals
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores