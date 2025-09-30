Eberl expresses Bayern's desire to extend partnership with Kane

Rumors of a departure take a back seat.

Recently, rumors have been swirling that Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane might leave the club this summer, supposedly due to a special release clause in his contract. However, in Munich, the outlook on the striker’s future is very different.

Details: Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl has made it clear that the club wants to continue its partnership with the English forward, and relevant talks are set to take place soon.

Quote: “Harry is an outstanding player for us, a true leader. He underlined his desire to join Bayern. He has also said that he enjoys playing here and winning trophies with us. We want to keep doing that together for a long time. That’s why we’ll sit down with him in a calm atmosphere to discuss the next steps.”

For the record: Earlier, Bayern board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge remarked that Stuttgart had ‘found idiots’ in the sale of striker Nick Woltemade, a player also on Munich’s radar.