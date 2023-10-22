RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Manchester United's star believes that the Arsenal manager made a mistake in choosing the goalkeeper

Manchester United's star believes that the Arsenal manager made a mistake in choosing the goalkeeper

Football news Today, 08:31
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Manchester United's star believes that the Arsenal manager made a mistake in choosing the goalkeeper Photo from teamtalk.com/Car unknown

During the recent offseason, Arsenal secured the services of Spanish goalkeeper David Raya on loan from Brentford. Raya has already featured in seven matches for the Gunners, conceding six goals. Meanwhile, his counterpart, Aaron Ramsdale, who has been with the club for the past three seasons, is increasingly finding himself on the substitute bench.

The legendary Manchester United defender, Gary Neville, has expressed his perspective on the correctness of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's choice of goalkeeper following yesterday's match between the Gunners and Chelsea.

In that fixture, the Spanish goalkeeper was caught out due to an error by Mikhail Mudrik, who capitalized on Raya's off-positioning to score a goal. Arsenal conceded the first goal as early as the 15th minute from a penalty, and Mudrik converted his opportunity at the start of the second half. Arsenal managed to recover towards the end of the match, thanks to goals from Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard.

In Neville's view, Raya is beginning to feel the pressure associated with being the new number one in the lineup.

"David Raya started well at Arsenal, but then he had the Champions League game [against Lorient], followed by the game against Manchester City. Now this game [against Chelsea]. He looks uncomfortable. He has that look on his face, 'Help.' This is the toughest position, and of course, when you're at one of the biggest clubs in the league, you're under the closest scrutiny, especially as a goalkeeper."

This situation has been created by Mikel Arteta. Let's be clear on what's happening with Ramsdale and Raya. It's unusual, but Arteta is saying it can work. I never believed it was possible, and I think we're seeing existing issues now because there's going to be pressure. Aaron Ramsdale didn't make many mistakes at the start of the season. But now Raya is starting to make errors."

Ramsdale was previously the clear choice of Arsenal's manager but the arrival of the Spaniard has led to his diminished role in recent weeks. There remains a great deal of uncertainty regarding how well these two will mesh in the long term, rendering each mistake and achievement even more significant.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Premier League England
Popular news
Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round Football news Yesterday, 16:52 Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round
The main star of Real Madrid could have moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 for £500,000 Football news 20 oct 2023, 23:23 The main star of Real Madrid could have moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 for £500,000
Guardiola named the next Manchester City manager during the previous Premier League season Football news 20 oct 2023, 23:07 Guardiola named the next Manchester City manager during the previous Premier League season
Columbus - Calgary, Islanders - New Jersey. NHL Game Day Preview Hockey news 20 oct 2023, 17:43 Columbus - Calgary, Islanders - New Jersey. NHL Game Day Preview
German Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder Football news 20 oct 2023, 16:26 German Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder
Al-Hilal narrowly defeated Al-Khaleej without Neymar Football news 20 oct 2023, 16:09 Al-Hilal narrowly defeated Al-Khaleej without Neymar
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:18 A young talent might move to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 09:33 VIDEO. Mourinho was sent off in the match against Monza for trolling Football news Today, 09:00 Tottenham Hotspur – Fulham kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 08:31 Manchester United's star believes that the Arsenal manager made a mistake in choosing the goalkeeper Football news Today, 07:47 Another Premier League player may move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 07:09 "I'm in love with his game!": PSG coach praises Dembele Football news Today, 06:17 VIDEO. "He dominates his opponent." Ten Hag speaks out about Maguire Basketball news Today, 05:44 Four-time NBA champion has retired his career Football news Today, 05:18 Vinicius Junior accuses Sevilla fans of racism Football news Today, 04:55 VIDEO. Inter Miami lost for the first time with Messi in the starting lineup
Sport Predictions
Football Today Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Atalanta vs Genoa prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Lyon vs Clermont prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Milan vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Athletic prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Udinese vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Tottenham vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023