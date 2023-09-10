Manchester United will continue to pay the suspended player

Manchester United have suspended their winger Anthony from the team, but the club will continue to pay his wages, the Telegraph reports.

Despite Antony's suspension, Manchester United will continue to pay him. The Brazilian will not play or train with the team, but will receive his full salary. According to information, the footballer earns 200,000 pounds per week at Manchester United.

We will remind that the club removed the player from training and the team. United gave the Brazilian time to understand the investigation. The club also stated that they condemn any manifestations of violence and cruelty. They recognize the importance of protecting everyone involved in this situation and recognize the impact these allegations have on survivors.

The Brazilian said it was a mutual decision not to distract his teammates. He emphasized that he is innocent in this case and intends to prove it, will cooperate with the police and hopes for a quick return.

We will remind that Manchester United players are fed up with one of their teammates.