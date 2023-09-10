RU RU NG NG
Main News Manchester United will continue to pay the suspended player

Manchester United will continue to pay the suspended player

Football news Today, 11:54
Manchester United will continue to pay the suspended player Photo: https://www.instagram.com/antony00/

Manchester United have suspended their winger Anthony from the team, but the club will continue to pay his wages, the Telegraph reports.

Despite Antony's suspension, Manchester United will continue to pay him. The Brazilian will not play or train with the team, but will receive his full salary. According to information, the footballer earns 200,000 pounds per week at Manchester United.

We will remind that the club removed the player from training and the team. United gave the Brazilian time to understand the investigation. The club also stated that they condemn any manifestations of violence and cruelty. They recognize the importance of protecting everyone involved in this situation and recognize the impact these allegations have on survivors.

The Brazilian said it was a mutual decision not to distract his teammates. He emphasized that he is innocent in this case and intends to prove it, will cooperate with the police and hopes for a quick return.

We will remind that Manchester United players are fed up with one of their teammates.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Manchester United
Popular news
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news Today, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina Football news 08 sep 2023, 05:00 It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina
Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news 08 sep 2023, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known
Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Football news 07 sep 2023, 07:00 Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:54 Manchester United will continue to pay the suspended player Football news Today, 11:20 Kazakhstan defeats Northern Ireland in qualifying for the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying Football news Today, 10:57 UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying: fixtures and results all games Football news Today, 10:35 The German national team fired Hansi Flick from the position of manager Football news Today, 09:49 Barcelona are confident that they will be able to extend the contract with the manager Football news Today, 09:03 Manchester United suspended their winger from the team Football news Today, 08:34 The manager of Italy appreciated the game against Macedonia Football news Today, 07:50 The PSG midfielder will move to Qatar Football news Today, 06:31 Controversial Man Utd player could return to Dortmund Football news Today, 05:43 Three top players from Barca and Man City refused transfers to Saudi Arabia in the summer
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for the match Lithuania - Serbia September 10, 2023 Football Today Prediction for the match San Marino - Slovenia September 10, 2023 Football Today Albania vs Poland prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Greece vs Gibraltar 10 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Netherlands vs Republic of Ireland 10 September 2023 Football 11 sep 2023 Armenia vs Croatia predictions and betting tips on September 11, 2023 Football 11 sep 2023 Prediction for the match Slovakia - Liechtenstein September 11, 2023 Football 11 sep 2023 Portugal vs Luxembourg prediction and betting tips on September 11, 2023 Football 11 sep 2023 Latvia vs Wales prediction and betting tips on September 11, 2023 Football 11 sep 2023 Iceland vs Bosnia prediction and betting tips on September 11, 2023