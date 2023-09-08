Manchester United players are fed up with one of their teammates

Manchester United players are tired of Jadon Sancho and he is fed up with his teammates, ESPN reports.

According to sources, Sancho has faced a struggle to regain credibility and support among his teammates. In the dressing room of Manchester United, he bored the players. Moreover, the players accept and respect the tough stance of the club's general manager, Erik Ten Haag. Also, footballers are unhappy with Sancho's words after the match with Arsenal, but this did not cause much surprise.

We will remind that after the match between Arsenal and Manchester United, the head manager Eric Ten Haag explained that he did not include Sancho in the application for the game due to the fact that the 23-year-old football player does not work well in training. The player reacted to these words with a post on social networks, saying that you should not believe all the words that are said. And they want to make him a scapegoat.

Jadon Sancho joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for £73m. He played 82 matches and scored 12 goals for Manchester United.