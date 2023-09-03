Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes

On Sunday, September 3, the central match of the fourth round of the Premier League took place. Arsenal met Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

In the first half, Arsenal controlled the situation and ran the match, but quite unexpectedly in the 27th minute, United scored a goal on the counterattack. Marcus Rashford scored a goal and put the Devils ahead. but only for a short time. Just one minute later, Arsenal organized a beautiful combination and Martin Edegaard equalized. The teams went into the break with a draw.

In the second half of the match, Arsenal continued to control the game and look for their moment. However, Manchester United defended quite reliably and even managed to score a goal in the 88th minute, which was disallowed for offside. But Declan Rice's goal in the 90th + 6th minute could not be canceled out. The third goal was scored by Gabriel Jesus, catching Manchester United on a counterattack. With his goal, the Englishman brings victory to Arsenal in the central match of the fourth round. The Londoners get their third win and score 10 points, more than only Manchester City (12).

Premier League. The fourth round

"Arsenal" - "Manchester United" - 2:1

Goals: 0:1 - 27 Rashford, 1:1 - 28 Edegore, 2:1 - 90+6 Rice, 3:1 - 90+11 Jesus