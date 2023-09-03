RU RU NG NG
Main News Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes

Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes

Football news Today, 13:34
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Photo: https://twitter.com/Arsenal

On Sunday, September 3, the central match of the fourth round of the Premier League took place. Arsenal met Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

In the first half, Arsenal controlled the situation and ran the match, but quite unexpectedly in the 27th minute, United scored a goal on the counterattack. Marcus Rashford scored a goal and put the Devils ahead. but only for a short time. Just one minute later, Arsenal organized a beautiful combination and Martin Edegaard equalized. The teams went into the break with a draw.

In the second half of the match, Arsenal continued to control the game and look for their moment. However, Manchester United defended quite reliably and even managed to score a goal in the 88th minute, which was disallowed for offside. But Declan Rice's goal in the 90th + 6th minute could not be canceled out. The third goal was scored by Gabriel Jesus, catching Manchester United on a counterattack. With his goal, the Englishman brings victory to Arsenal in the central match of the fourth round. The Londoners get their third win and score 10 points, more than only Manchester City (12).

Premier League. The fourth round

"Arsenal" - "Manchester United" - 2:1
Goals: 0:1 - 27 Rashford, 1:1 - 28 Edegore, 2:1 - 90+6 Rice, 3:1 - 90+11 Jesus

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Popular news
PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news Yesterday, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
Football news Yesterday, 02:45 Dortmund again misfired. Borussia 2-2 Heidenheim: goals video and match review
Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news Yesterday, 02:24 Transfers Fati, Felix, Greenwood, Kolo Muani. The last day of the transfer window: how it was
Football 01 sep 2023, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer
Football news 01 sep 2023, 05:36 Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga
Football news 01 sep 2023, 04:28 Manchester United complete transfer of Turkish goalkeeper
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:03 VIDEO. Leipzig has big win again Football news Today, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes Football news Today, 13:33 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 4 Football news Today, 13:17 Sergio Ramos is considering several options to continue his career Football news Today, 12:25 Girona wins in the third match in a row and goes to the second place Football news Today, 11:05 Liverpool defeated Aston Villa Football news Today, 09:53 The match between Atletico and Sevilla was postponed due to a storm Football news Today, 09:19 Manchester United player may move to Turkey Football news Today, 08:29 Felix took a pay cut to move to Barcelona Football news Today, 07:21 The Juventus star can continue his career in Saudi Arabia
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Empoli vs Juventus 3 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Lyon vs PSG 3 September 2023 Football Today Osasuna vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on September 3, 2023 Football Today Cruzeiro vs Red Bull Bragantino prediction and betting tips on September 4, 2023 Football Today Bahia vs Vasco da Gama prediction and betting tips on September 4, 2023 Football Today America Mineiro vs Santos prediction and betting tips on September 4, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Los Angeles vs Inter Miami 4 September 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 4, 2023