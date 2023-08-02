Manchester United want to buy Bayern star

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg's tweet, "Manchester United" is showing interest in the midfielder of Bayern Munich and the German national team, Leon Goretzka.

The English club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player during the upcoming summer transfer window. However, Goretzka himself is not eager to leave Bayern Munich, even though the head coach of the team, Thomas Tuchel, is not counting on him.

Leon Goretzka, aged 28, has been playing for Bayern Munich since the summer of 2018. He joined the Munich club from Schalke on a free transfer. So far, Goretzka has appeared in 179 matches for Bayern Munich in all competitions, scoring 34 goals and providing 35 assists. He has won several major titles with the club, including five Bundesliga championships, two DFB-Pokal (German Cup) titles, three DFL-Supercups, the UEFA Champions League in the 2019/20 season, the UEFA Super Cup in 2020, and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2020.

As part of the German national team, Goretzka has represented his country since 2014. He has played a total of 53 matches for Germany, scoring 14 goals, providing 11 assists, and receiving two yellow cards.